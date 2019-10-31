Beyond the sound of clashing of helmets and referee whistles, it’s impossible to ignore the partying fans, clinking glass bottles, thudding cornhole bags and raucous cheers reverberating across Jacksonville, Florida, during the annual football matchup between Georgia and Florida.
While the rivalry dates back to 1915 — as agreed upon by both universities — the vibrant scene was given the name “The World’s Largest Cocktail Party” in the 1950s by former sports editor Bill Kastelz, according to a 2018 article from the Florida-Times Union.
UGA students often celebrate the rivalry by going to St. Simon’s beach the Friday before the game, which is widely referred to as “Frat Beach.” They often dress in costumes ranging from Kirby Smart to the popular sparkling water beverage, La Croix. But how did Georgia fans show their support in the ‘30s or ‘80s? We took a look back at The Red & Black archives to find out how students have enjoyed one of the most well-known SEC rivalries.
1920s
Instead of watching the game on large screens, fans listened to the game on radios. A Nov. 9, 1928 issue featured an advertisement which urged locals to “come early and get a good seat” to listen to play-by-play details “leased wire-direct from field” of the game at “Gus’s,” a malt shop across from the Arch.
1940s
Nowadays, students cram into cars with friends for the trek to Jacksonville. In 1946, a call for 150 students to buy a $16.80 round trip train ticket to the game was featured in the Oct. 18 issue. Not enough students bought the train ticket, according to a Nov. 8 edition, and students instead took buses and cars to witness a 33-14 Georgia victory.
1960s
Stories of partying and drinking were kept to a minimum in the ‘60s but the question of whether professors should be allowed to count Friday absences before the game as “double cuts” was the topic of a Nov. 7, 1968 issue.
By the second half of the decade, students traveled en mass to Jacksonville, and companies such as private aviation company based out of Winder, Georgia, placed an advertisement to persuade fans to “avoid wasted time and driving fatigue by flying” to the game in an Oct. 1, 1968 issue.
1980s
Students continued to party hard in the era of big hair, and one opinion piece called the game “an orgy of booze, booze and yet more booze … The Georgia-Florida game is to us what Mardi Gras is to New Orleans, a nonstop, days-long celebration.”
A move to distance the game from the insinuating moniker was made in the latter half of the decade, said a Nov. 6, 1986 article. The article referenced the 1984 and 1985 games when jubilant Florida fans — having won 27-0 — “trampled the fence, stormed the field, collected field sod and tore down the goal posts.” The following year, Georgia fans stormed the field.
By the end of the decade, stricter alcohol regulations and “more cooperative” fans led to fewer arrests according to a Nov. 14, 1989 editorial.
2000s
The well-known moniker was dropped by the SEC and both universities in the mid-2000s after two deaths in Jacksonville during the game weekend, according to a 2006 Washington Post article.
Name or no name, the annual game still draws college students and dedicated fans to Jacksonville for a weekend full of fun, fanfare and celebrating.
