From UGA’s theater department producing student-written plays to larger city venues hosting Broadway shows on tour, there’s no shortage of large-scale performances in Athens.
If you’re in need of a comprehensive list of must-see theatrical performances in Athens this season, you’re in luck: The Red & Black has compiled a list of musicals coming to town through April.
Waitress
Inspired by the 2007 movie of the same name, the Broadway hit and Tony-nominated musical "Waitress" is coming to Athens for one night. The show centers around Jenna, a waitress who has a special talent for baking pie and yearns for a life outside of her small town and rocky marriage. Read more from the culture desk's preview of the event below.
Vanity Fair
UGA Theatre will produce "Vanity Fair," a stage show based on the 1848 novel by William Makepeace Thackeray. The show “follows anti-hero Becky Sharp and her meek friend Amelia,” according to the troupe's event listing. In a society systematically posed against women, both characters must “work together to achieve their goals.” Check the UGA Theatre website for all dates.
Shrek The Musical
UGA’s Baptist Collegiate Ministries will present "Shrek the Musical," a stage play — yes — based on the “Shrek” movies. The event will feature “desserts from some of the finest chefs in Athens,” according to the Morton Theatre website.
The Penelopiad
Written by Margaret Atwood, UGA Theatre is presenting the contemporary take on Homer’s "Odyssey." Follow Penelope as she maintains the kingdom of Ithaca, raises her son and thwarts "innumerable suitors in her husband’s absence,” according to the UGA Theatre website.
Escape to Margaritaville
The Classic Center will showcase "Escape to Margaritaville," a musical comedy featuring original songs and classics from Jimmy Buffett.
An American in Paris
Escape to postwar Paris for one night during the Classic Center’s showcase of the Tony award-winning “An American in Paris.” Follow the love story of Jerry Mulligan and a young Parisian Lise as Mulligan moves to Paris to “make a name for himself as a painter," according to the Classic Center website.
Into the Woods
UGA Theatre will presents the Tony award-winning musical “Into the Woods,” telling a couple’s journey to rid themselves of a witch’s curse to have a child together. Comedy and tragedy meet in their tale as they cross famous fairytale characters such as Cinderella, Jack and his beanstalk, Little Red Riding Hood and Rapunzel.
