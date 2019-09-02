Football season is a big deal to students and Georgia residents alike. However, the sport is not for everybody and it can be hard to find things to do on a Saturday in Athens with people overcrowding campus and downtown in a sea of red and black. We’ve compiled a list of things to do on gameday which don’t have anything to do with football for those of you who’ll be cheering the Bulldogs on from afar. .
Explore Athens’ art scene
Visit the Athens Institute for Contemporary Art (ATHICA), as the gallery will host three different exhibitions highlighting local talent throughout football season. From now through Oct. 6, Juried Exhibition: Yellow will be featured. Uncovered Perspectives: India 21 Years Later will be featured Oct. 10-24. Losing Control: Guns, Government and Group- will be shown Nov. 2- Dec. 8. ATHICA is open on Saturdays from 1-6 p.m. on Pulaski Street. Also make your way to the Georgia Museum of Art at the University of Georgia located on East Campus, or the Lyndon House Arts Center downtown.
Get outside
Georgia in the fall is gorgeous. Don’t miss out on the changing of the leaves and beautiful weather just to watch the Dawgs crush yet another no-name team. Visit the State Botanical Garden of Georgia, a part of UGA on Milledge Avenue or another scenic spot in Athens, such as Lake Herrick and Sandy Creek Nature Center, for activities ranging from hiking to fishing.
Grab a photo-op
Visit the iconic Iron Horse sculpture located in a field between Watkinsville and Greensboro by Abbott Pattison. Grab a group of friends and head to the horse for some cute photos and lots of fun. Bring a blanket for colder evenings or early mornings and watch the sunrise. You could even pack a picnic depending on the weather.
Go see a movie
Ciné is a non-profit movie theater located in downtown Athens. The theater shows mostly independent movies. Check its website for updated schedules. While “Honeyland,” “Maiden” and “Luce” will be playing through Sept. 5, on Sept. 28, “Found Footage Festival 2019” will be showing. However, don’t let a little deviation from the mainstream fool you. The movies shown at Ciné are still as enthralling as any movie you could find at Beechwood Cinemas.
Check out local events
There’s no shortage of events in Athens, even during football season. Check Google or Facebook for events happening over the weekend and see if any seem interesting. On Sept. 7, Billy Strings will be playing the Georgia Theatre and Jet Engine Dragons will be performing alongside Great Wide Nothing and Nineveh’s Garden at Caledonia Lounge. There’s also a celebration for Brazil’s Independence Day at Hendershot’s Coffee & Bar.
