The Black Theatrical Ensemble’s performance of their latest show “Blues for an Alabama Sky” wasn’t the first time the group performed at the historic Morton Theatre on West Washington Street. In years past, the University of Georgia student-run organization has hosted many events at the Morton, and plays an active role in Athens’ black theater community.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of four things you should know about black theater in the Classic City.
The Morton Theatre was the “first vaudeville theaters built, owned and operated by an African American in the United States”
Built by Athenian Monroe Bowers “Pink” Morton between 1909 and 1910, the building served as the epicenter for the historic African-American business district, Hot Corner. Upon its completion, it became a place for many firsts within the African American community in Athens. Businesses such as the E.D. Harris Drug Store, an African-American owned drug store, and an office for Dr. Ida Johnson Hiram, the first state-licensed, African American female dentist, were housed in the building along with the Morton Theatre, according to a prior Red & Black article.
Famous musicians and authors are among those who have graced the Morton Theatre’s stage
A female back pianist named Alice Carter Simmons was the first to perform on the Morton Theatre’s stage in 1910. In its early years, famous jazz musicians of the time such as Cab Calloway, a famous singer, composer and actor known for his performances at The Cotton Club in Harlem, also performed. It’s even believed Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong and Bessie Smith sang and played at the theater due to ticket stubs found during the renovations in the late 80s and early 90s, according to the New Georgia Encyclopedia. Even Alice Walker, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Color Purple,” made an appearance at the Morton Theatre in 2015 Tickets to see her speak at “A Conversation with Alice Walker” sold out within an hour of going on sale, according to a former Red & Black article.
The theater sat unused for 20 years before undergoing extensive renovation
Following a small fire in the 1950s, the theater was deemed unsafe and shut down after it was discovered by the fire marshal the building “ only one wooden stairway exit for the entire theater,” according to the New Georgia Encyclopedia. The building was sold by the Morton family in 1973 and and bought in 1980 by the Morton Theatre Corporation. A year later, ownership was handed over to the Athens-Clarke County government, according to the Morton Theatre’s website. After the passing of a citizen-approved SPLOST for $1.8 million to restore the theater, it celebrated its re-opening in 1993.
Morton is prominently featured on the recent Hot Corner mural
Paying homage to black Athenians and their impact on Athens, including Morton himself featured in the upper left corner, the “Hot Corner: An Athens Legacy” mural was completed in June 2019, and officially commemorated two months later in August. While originally going to be painted on the side of the Morton Theatre, the mural’s location was moved to the side of a West Washington Street building in June 2019.
