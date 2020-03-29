Though a March 19 ordinance from the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission instructed all restaurants, bars and coffee shops to close their dining rooms, these businesses are still offering delivery and carry-out options. If you can’t find what you need in stores around town, turn to local restaurants offering frozen and fresh meals and other necessities.
You can find a hundred different types of burgers at a hundred different restaurants, but some restaurants have added peculiar options that aren’t featured on their full-service menus. The Red & Black has compiled a list of interesting goods available for order in Athens (along with a comprehensive list here).
Toilet paper
Due to the sudden shortage of toilet paper, Pulaski Heights BBQ is selling six-roll packages of two-ply toilet paper for $4 a package. Pre-order and pick it up from outside the restaurant, no contact necessary.
Frozen casseroles
Marti’s at Midday’s offers a variety of frozen casseroles in addition to its full lunch menu. Casserole types include chicken and orzo pasta, Savannah shrimp and meatless options like black bean enchilada and spinach goat cheese lasagna. The casseroles are available through third-party delivery services and curbside pickup. Casseroles range from $22-24 and feed up to four people.
Grocery items
Are markets and grocery stores sporting empty shelves? Pulaski Heights BBQ is selling frozen ground chicken, beef and other meats in addition to milk and shredded cheese. Orders can be placed by emailingphbbqtogo@gmail.com. There is a $25 minimum.
Clarke's Standard is also offering vegetables, canned goods and meats and pantry staples such as butter, flour and milk. Customers can email clarkesstandardathens@gmail.com to be added to the buy list.
Fresh pasta meal kits
The Expat is creating fresh pasta meal kits that can be paired with one of two of its sauces made from scratch. Kits are $40 each and include choice of pasta, salad with champagne vinaigrette, focaccia bread and chocolate mousse. Order in advance and pick it up, with no contact necessary.
Milkshakes
Donderos’ Kitchen has added milkshakes as well as a selection of frozen dinners to their updated and abridged menu. Place your order before 2 p.m. and pick it up at their walk-up service window.
