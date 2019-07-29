The Athens Art Association is celebrating its centennial year with a series of exhibitions across Athens, the newest of which will open on August 10 at the Athens-Clarke County Library. The exhibition is titled “Bridge to the Second Century: The Athens Art Association, 1919-2019,” and corresponds with two other exhibits being shown at the Lyndon House Arts Center and the Georgia Museum of Art at the University of Georgia.
According to a press release by the ACC Library, the exhibition will be shown on the library’s second floor in the Quiet Gallery.
According to Van Burns, the library’s Adult Programming Coordinator, all the pieces in the library’s gallery are current works by current members of the Athens Art Association, which differs from the historical focus of the other two exhibitions.
There will be 45 pieces featured from local artists such as Alice Pruitt, Connee Flynn, and Bob Clements.
On August 11 at 2:30 p.m. the library will be hosting a reception to celebrate the opening of the exhibition in the Appleton Auditorium. Several artists with work featured in the exhibition will attend to speak about their artwork and the history of the Art Association.
The ACC Library has a permanent art collection spread throughout the library, several pieces of which were loaned out to Lyndon House for its exhibition, according to Burns. The gallery on the second floor holds rotating exhibitions, which are usually changed every two months.
“We are friends with a number of people at Lyndon House and at the Art Association and they approached us about having an exhibition here,” Burns said. “ … [The exhibition is] a showing of the impact that [The Art Association has] had on the Athens community.”
The galleries at the Lyndon House and the Georgia Museum of Art will end on Aug. 15 and Aug. 11, respectively. Another exhibition in the series, titled “Growing Through Art,” will open at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia on Nov. 3.
