Fiber art pieces by local artists Barbette Houser, Heather Elisabeth and Paula Runyon will fill the Tiny ATH Gallery on Feb. 21 for a group exhibition to highlight the versatility of textile design.
Tiny ATH Gallery founder Camille Hayes said she wants each woman's unique technique, style and perspective to be showcased during the exhibition. Houser will display quilted works inspired by the natural world, Elisabeth will present crocheted bowls constructed from velvet yarn and sari ribbons and Runyon will exhibit woven works from salvaged or recycled materials.
Every month, Tiny ATH features a “pop up artist event” to present the works of a rotating roster of local artists. The selection is usually based on a submissions process, but for the upcoming Females of Fabric exhibition, however, Hayes chose to reach out to three artists she already knew instead, Hayes said. It just so happened to be a coincidence that all three were women.
“I felt that they really highlight some of the amazing things that can be done with fabrics and fibers,” Hayes said.
Quilted pieces by Houser, a writer and textile artist from Athens, will be displayed at the exhibition. Houser graduated from the Savannah College of Art and Design with a degree in fiber arts.
Houser said she doesn't identify herself as a quilter; she is simply an artist who works with fabric. Houser dislikes labels — a distaste that goes back to when she was still in college in the 1990s, where the difference between art and craft was often debated.
“It seemed like people were more interested in categorizing and I feel like now people are more open to letting an artist do what they do and be who they are,” Houser said.
Although she has had her work displayed before, Houser said she is looking forward to the exhibition. She is currently working on a three dimensional piece she hopes to display at the event, if the piece is not finished on time. Houser is also hoping to display a circular quilt, but said she is unsure if there will be enough room for it.
Elizabeth, a designer whose work led her to renovating textiles at the White House during the Bill Clinton administration, will also present her work. Elizabeth's method of creation is crochet, which she uses to create bowls meant to be “house tokens” and sentimental objects. Elizabeth said that her process has a meditative quality to it that allows her to “escape into a peaceful zen state.”
Runyon, a 2019 graduate of the Lamar Dodd School of Art, currently works as an art program coordinator for the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. A printmaker, Runyon said she loves the surprise that she gets from working with textiles.
Hayes said she hopes people who have never been to an exhibition about textiles and fabrics are able to see “the limitless bounds that can be achieved by creating with fibers.”
