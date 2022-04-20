tiny ATH gallery has released a collection of pieces by two local artists to raise money for Ukraine relief efforts. The Athens art gallery will have the pieces available for online purchase until May 10.
University of Georgia art professor Stephen Scheer and artist Anina Gerchick are featured in the fundraiser. After completing an inventory of their work, they realized they could use their skills to help support the humanitarian needs of Ukrainians displaced by the current war with Russia.
“I’ve been very weighed down by the situation and what’s going on in the world,” Gerchick said. “It’s like, how do you turn what you have into something that you can give that people need? I’m just hoping that it can be a drop in the bucket.”
The art will be offered at a discount to encourage fundraising, as 75% of the proceeds will be donated to UNICEF, Doctors Without Borders and Razom for Ukraine. Gerchick said these specific organizations were chosen because of their work on the ground with Ukrainians as well as other conflict-stricken communities around the world.
Scheer has offered photographs from multiple collections, including a 1980s series studying a Texas community, a double-exposure series of Italian landscapes, framed black and white images of New York City and pieces that are featured in a Museum of Modern Art exhibition.
Gerchick is a painter, landscape architect and public installation artist who has a studio in Athens. Her work focuses on scenes of psychological transformation with people and other species in real and imagined environments, according to her website. Both portraits and landscapes will be available for purchase.
Ukraine’s physical distance from Athens does not exclude the emotional impact the current crisis can have on the city. Camille Hayes, the owner of tiny ATH, sent an email announcing the fundraiser to subscribers of the gallery’s email list. She received a thankful response from a man whose brother currently lives in Kyiv, Ukraine, and is fighting to stay safe.
“The need is obvious over there,” Hayes said. “This is happening now because we want to get as many sales made as fast as possible to get the money sent to these organizations to help out Ukraine as quickly as possible.”
Gerchick said she hopes creating a fundraiser with her art will show others the impact they can make as individuals toward causes they care about.
“We’re not an organization or an institution,” Gerchick said. “We’re just private individuals who are trying to do something. I would just encourage people to think that they have that ability to contribute to the world without the hierarchy of organizations. People can do it quite directly with a little imagination. We all have some agency in this world.”