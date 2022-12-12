This time of year is full of holiday spirit and where there is a holiday, traditions can usually be found. But, those traditions can look quite different depending on where you are or what holiday you’re celebrating.
Here’s a look at how some communities around the world celebrate the holiday season.
Germany: St. Nicholas Day
In Germany, presents come before Christmas. Dec. 6 is St. Nicholas Day. On the night of Dec. 5, children put their shoes out by the door or on a windowsill. While the children sleep, St. Nicholas comes and fills the shoes with gifts for the good children.
However, St. Nicholas Day also brings a more sinister tradition. Krampus is an evil Santa figure in Central and Eastern Europe that punishes naughty children. Sometimes, he only frightens them with his horrifying looks, but other times he hits them with wooden sticks. Krampus visits on the same night as St. Nicholas. This legend inspired a 2015 film, named for the creature.
Japan: KFC Christmas dinner
In Japan, millions of families celebrate Christmas by eating KFC for dinner. The tradition is so popular that some families order their KFC Christmas meals, including fried chicken, cake and champagne, months in advance.
The tradition began in the 1970s, when KFC launched its “Kentucky for Christmas” marketing campaign. The goal was to target the lack of Christmas traditions in the majority non-Christian country.
Ukraine: Spider web tree decorations
In Ukraine, Christmas trees can be found adorned with spider ornaments and spider webs, or web-like decorations made from other materials. The tradition is inspired by the folktale “Legend of the Christmas Spider,” which explains the origins of tinsel.
In the story, a poor family who cannot afford to decorate their tree wakes up on Christmas morning to find it decorated with webs. From then on, the family had good fortune.
Australia: Beach parties
When many Americans think of the holiday season, they may imagine snow and cold weather. However, Christmas falls in the middle of summer in Australia. So, instead of snow, celebrations may take place on the sand with Christmas parties on the beach. Surfing Santas are even known to make appearances.
Guatemala: La Quema del Diablo
Guatemalans celebrate La Quema del Diablo, or The Burning of the Devil, every Dec. 7 to mark the start of the Christmas season. They have bonfires to burn their trash and cleanse their homes of evil.
The tradition is on the eve of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, the day Catholics believe the Virgin Mary was conceived, and is meant to emphasize her triumph over evil.
A more recent addition to the tradition involves beating and burning devil piñatas.
Global: Hanukkah traditions
Hanukkah, which celebrates the Maccabees victory over the Greeks and the Jewish Second Temple’s rededication to God, falls on Dec. 18-26 this year. The Jewish Festival of Lights has multiple traditions honored by Jews around the world.
One of the most recognizable Hanukkah traditions is the lighting of the menorah, a nine-branched candle that is lit each of the eight nights. This tradition stems back to the reclaiming of the temple. When the Maccabees took back the temple, the amount of oil left usually would have only kept the menorah lit for one day. But, miraculously, the oil kept the menorah lit for eight days, until more oil could be prepared.
Other major traditions are eating latkes — fried potato pancakes — and playing dreidel which are tops marked with four Hebrew letters. The latkes, and other fried foods, serve as another reminder of the oil. The dreidel dates back to before the temple was rededicated. Jews were forbidden from worshiping, but they used the dreidel to secretly study the Torah, their religious text.
Gift giving is a relatively new tradition largely celebrated by American Jews. Children often get one gift for each of the eight nights.