Todd Nance, founding drummer of Widespread Panic has died at 57.
According to an Aug. 19 statement from the Nance family, the cause of the drummer’s death was due to “sudden and unexpectedly severe complications of a chronic illness.” The family stated there are currently no services planned but “information will be shared as decisions are made.”
Statements from the Nance family and Widespread Panic were posted to the band’s website and Facebook on Wednesday.
“With heavy Hearts and Loving memories we say goodbye to our Brother Todd Alton Nance,” Widespread Panic said in its statement. “He wrote great songs, and was a giving and forgiving collaborator… Funny, adventurous and a very kind soul, we wish Todd and his Family peace during this sad time after so many happy times.”
Widespread Panic was founded in February 1986 in Athens. Nance left the band for good in 2016 after a 30-year long career as Widespread Panic’s founding drummer and working on 11 of the group’s studio albums, according to Rolling Stone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.