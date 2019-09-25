featured Top 5 events to do in Athens this weekend: Retro Glow, PRIDE Madeline Laguaite | Culture Features Editor Sep 25, 2019 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Athens Pride featured various booths and stalls, including food stalls and face painting. Athens, Georgia, September 9, 2018. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rac86114@uga.edu) Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save As the weekend approaches, The Red & Black has compiled a list of the need-to-know events happening on campus and throughout the city for the next four days. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Dir Art Entomology Botany Literature Work Of Art Red & Black Bio Price Events Refreshment Biology Race Linguistics Festival Drag Race Linqua Franqa Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. What's coming up in Athens? 28 Sep Athens Recovery Fest 2019 Sat, Sep 28, 2019 28 Sep John Q. Williams Campaign Announcement Event Sat, Sep 28, 2019 28 Sep Wizard Pub Crawl (3rd Annual) Sat, Sep 28, 2019 28 Sep Found Footage Fest Sat, Sep 28, 2019 28 Sep White Denim Sat, Sep 28, 2019 29 Sep Rock & Roll Bingo! Sun, Sep 29, 2019 1 Oct Tuesday Tour at 2 Tue, Oct 1, 2019 All Events List Your event Read the Digital Edition You can read the full content of this week's edition in our digital edition at Issuu. Read Now
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.