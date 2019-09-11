featured Top 5 things to do in Athens this weekend: Boybutante beer release, full moon hike Madeline Laguaite | Culture Features Editor 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email The beautful sights at Pulaski Heights combined with the delicious food make for the perfect date night. (Photo/Austin Steele, www.austinsteelephoto.com) Austin Steele Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save As the weekend approaches, The Red & Black has compiled a list of the need-to-know events happening on campus and throughout the city for the next four days. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Span Dir Music Ballet Astronomy Red & Black Thing Snack Refreshment Boybutante Beer Linguistics Zoology Tour Enology Company Price Full Moon Hike Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. What's coming up in Athens? 14 Sep St. James Baptist Church Cemetery Clean Up with Athens Habitat for Humanity Sat, Sep 14, 2019 14 Sep Athens Farmers Market Sat, Sep 14, 2019 14 Sep Indie Craft Parade Sat, Sep 14, 2019 14 Sep Ethics of Street Photography Panel Discussion Sat, Sep 14, 2019 14 Sep Ethics of Street Photography Sat, Sep 14, 2019 14 Sep Full Moon Hike: Corn Moon Sat, Sep 14, 2019 14 Sep Clip Art Presents: The Nocturnal Function Sat, Sep 14, 2019 All Events List Your event Read the Digital Edition You can read the full content of this week's edition in our digital edition at Issuu. Read Now
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.