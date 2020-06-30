Athens-based artist Anthoni released his debut album, “In Retrospect,” on June 19. Since the album’s release, a couple of songs have already racked up over 1,700 plays on Spotify. The pop-R&B album focuses on themes of love, breakups and heartbreak. The 12-track album is packed with tension and high emotions, just like the real rise and fall of a relationship.
Ez4u
The first track, “Ez4u” eases you into the album with a simple beat and Anthoni’s relaxed, smooth vocals. Chords in the background create a rise and fall, driving the energy when needed and laying off occasionally to shift the focus to the lyrics. He sings about how typically he’s not quick to fall in love, but for the subject of the song, it was all too easy to catch feelings.
Slippin’
The next track features Anthoni and BryceDean and a more indie-pop sound. The driving guitar and drum parts almost make it feel like a Mac DeMarco song. The vocals give off the same energy, except for a few places where the singers reach the high end of their ranges and autotune makes the track sound more like Anthoni’s typical pop-R&B sound.
Psycho
With an immediately mellow sound, Anthoni starts out “Pyscho” by singing, “You know you don’t gotta be with me/no one’s forcing you to be here/so you don’t gotta be so mean.” Anthoni continues to sing about being in a toxic relationship: trust issues, communication issues and feeling trapped. One of Anthoni’s inspirations is The Weeknd, according to his Spotify page, and in this song, it’s clear to see that influence in both lyrics and sound.
Walk the Other Way
In the fourth track, Anthoni starts with soft, high vocals accompanied by an almost twangy guitar accompaniment. After the intro, the energy picks up a bit as the chorus approaches. The chorus is dance-worthy, despite the lyrics telling the subject of the song to “walk the other way.” If you’re looking for a breakup song that’s not too devastatingly sad and not too vengeful or malicious, this could be the one for you.
Nobody Else
Switching up genres again, this song has a more mainstream pop-R&B sound. The lyrics delve into how to make a relationship work and why you’d want to in the first place. Anthoni sings, “Don’t know how much time is left/but I don’t want to close my eyes with you,” suggesting he knows the relationship will inevitably come to an end, but the time spent together is worth it.
Secrets
The midpoint of the album, “Secrets” has a more electronic sound than other tracks on the album. Without Anthoni’s contemporary pop vocals, the song could almost pass as an ‘80s song. This song sounds like something you could listen to at a skating rink or a club; it begs to be listened to around neon lights and maybe even a disco ball.
Coughing Blood
“Coughing Blood” starts with synth and some sampled sounds creating a rise and fall similar to “Ez4u,” but much slower. The lyrics match the sound, mellow and almost somber; some lyrics even reference the COVID-19 pandemic. Anthoni sings, “You seem to care when I’m doing fine/Need me now when the world’s on fire/but I’m locked inside so I’ve got time to kill.” The lyrics continue to reference isolation while lamenting a breakup.
Love Me Down
This track starts with a more singer-songwriter sound, featuring a simple guitar part and vocals. Anthoni continues to sing about heartbreak—a standout theme of the album. Musically, the song is pretty stagnant, not changing energy over the course of the three-minute track. These elements combine to make the track feel especially Ed Sheeran-y, a change of pace from the rest of the album.
Sleeping Much
Quickly leaving behind the singer-songwriter sound, Anthoni comes into the next track with strong, slightly autotuned vocals which give it a Post Malone feel. Continuing to work through the emotions of love and heartbreak, he sings about not being able to sleep, drinking habits and emotional numbness caused by a breakup.
Life Right Now
“Life Right Now” once again uses synths and electronic sounds to create a rise and fall. Musically, the track isn’t aggressive or somber, but the lyrics contradict the way it sounds. Anthoni sings,“I’m so fed up with life right now/I’m so fed up with you right now.” Nearing the end of the album, the track serves as a cathartic moment to express pent-up resentments.
All My Fault
This track, second to last on the album, is about coming to terms with the relationship(s) discussed lyrically throughout the album. Slow and emotional, Anthoni references earlier songs on the album like “Love Me Down” and “Sleeping Much.” The lyrics are apologetic in this track, admitting shortcomings in previous relationships. A personal favorite from the album, I like this track because of its authenticity.
Being Alone
Still expressing regrets like in “All My Fault,” in the final track of the album Anthoni sings about the difficulties of ending relationships. The song has a slightly more uplifting sound than previous tracks, hopefully suggesting acceptance with the end of the relationship. Definitely a good breakup anthem, it’s easy to envision this song being sung en masse the same way a group of friends might sing breakup songs like “When I Was Your Man,” by Bruno Mars or “I Fall Apart” by Post Malone.
