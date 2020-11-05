¿Banana?, the folk-pop duo composed of Mía Fernández and Erica Peterson, released its sophomore album “Reading the Room” on Oct. 30. The album was the first full length release recorded at Super Carnival Recordings, an Athens record label founded during the pandemic.
The 11-track album is laden with dreamy and compelling vocal harmonies, and acoustic instrumentation that carries its listeners through “a shimmering twee odyssey,” its label Super Carnival Recordings, said in a press release.
Salo's Lament
The first track of the album starts with a whimsical opener of an electric guitar and synth blend. “I’m floating in your atmosphere/ I’m orbiting you soft, my dear,” Fernández and Peterson sing in an earnest harmony. The duo declares that they love outer space, and halfway through, the track picks up with the fast strum of an acoustic guitar.
New Orleans
The second track of the album opens with the question: “Who gave you that streak of fire?” The duo’s folk arrangement is distinct here with crooning harmonies and a blend that shows off their vocal range. “Ain't it such a wonderful night,” they sing amongst the strum of an acoustic guitar. A harmonica comes in at the end behind a melancholy-sounding set of “ooos” that end with the questions, “Are you looking for something?/Looking for someone?/Looking for anywhere?”
Prancing Pony
A piano solo introduces the third track and is soon joined by the strum of an acoustic guitar. As a prancing pony would do, the track quickens to an up-tempo beat with lyrics that say, “My eyelashes are falling out and dancing down the drain/ Can I keep a shooting star till I wanna wish again?” There’s a harmonic and guitar solo that shifts back into a slower melody less than halfway through the song. “Sometimes I think about the ones I’ve left behind,” the duo sings. “But then it starts to take away my piece of mind.” The duo expresses that they’re eating their free lunch, doing what they want and end the song with laughter.
La Última Libertad
The song’s title, “La Última Libertad” translates to “the last freedom.” An electric guitar rips through the start of the track. The song starts off in English and later switches to Spanish at the halfway mark, and Fernández belts out a sound reminiscent of a classic rock ballad. Despite not understanding some of the lyrics, I definitely felt the emotion.
Bluntz
“Bluntz” is exactly what you’d expect the song to be about. It’s a fun interlude of one of the members singing about rolling blunts. “I roll blunts you’ve never seen/and you’ve never seen me roll them,” the singer sings.
Hocus Smoke Us (Out)
A clever plan on the magic words “hocus pocus,” the sixth track features a carefree whistling that could be the soundtrack of someone walking down a sidewalk with hands swinging at their sides. The duo sings about how it’s OK to feel however you want to feel. The last 30 seconds of the song features a harmonica, guitar and Fernández and Peterson’s voices echoing one another in a blend that keeps the optimism that things will get better.
Keep Me on the Water
The seventh track sounds solemn and reflective. The duo showcases its crooning vocals that repeat, “Keep me on the water/Maybe I oughta float away.” The lyrics describe the explosion of bombs, dancing in the ocean, breaking in the waves and a mistake someone made that they won’t admit.
Cancer Season
The song references the Cancer zodiac sign’s season, which starts on June 21 and ends on July 22. While the astrological time period might translate to different things for different people, the lyrics talk of a muse. “Tell me, my darling am I amusing you?/Oh, you tried, burn me alive or maybe just drink me in,” the duo sing. But they warn that it won’t make the person cool. The duo laments that the person would love where they were if it were with someone else.
Current
“Current” tells a story that can describe many people with the strum of an acoustic guitar to push it along. The lyrics start off similar to a folktale to tell of a horseback rider. The described writer is hesitant to speak out against situations he knows are wrong because he’s scared to bite the hand that feeds him, and this has brought trouble his way. His ego and greediness are noted, and the duo advise the man to “Wake up/ It doesn’t have to be a nightmare.”
The Projector
“Run so hard, I’ve run out of excuses. Run so hard, I've forgotten your face. Run so hard, now my legs are useless. Run so hard, now I can’t get away,” they sing. The lyrics describe a finish line scattered with pieces of a man who they describe as a “lost soul.” He’s trying to reach the finish line in time because, when he does, there’s nothing left.
Here I Am (So Glad You Are)
The last track on the album is the longest. It takes listeners to an island of muffled wind and seagulls. It’s whimsical and reflective, a perfect end to an album that expresses innermost thoughts in a deluge of serene, yet unsettled, lyrics. “There is so much life here,” the duo sings. There’s a 30 second lull that opens up to an outro about French toast, stolen glances, a bonfire, silly songs and a declaration that they go together like pickles and whiskey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.