Need new music this week? Athens hip-hop artist Kxng Blanco released his newest album, “SummersOnSarsen,” July 31 at midnight.
When Blanco found out he couldn’t perform live during the coronavirus outbreak, he decided to pour his energy into his album. The result is his biggest project to date.
With 18 songs, creative production and Blanco’s skill and style, the album is full of emotion and energy. Blanco tells it as he sees it — no topic is off-limits. Songs range from serious topics to expressing entertainment, allowing listeners to have fun but also forcing them to think. Overall, the album offers listeners a glimpse into Blanco’s world.
Deddy
“SummersOnSarsen” starts off strong with “Deddy.” A repeating keyboard riff drives the song while Blanco brings the energy. He raps lyrics like “self-made self-paid, on stage off stage,” and continues to rap about where he’s from and his music career, making the track a good intro to the album.
Annoyin’
The bass, and beat in general, in “Annoyin’” give the song tough energy. Only one minute and 30 seconds, Blanco masters rise and fall in this song — the music threatens to explode in a couple of spots before it backs off.
ClarkeKent feat. Squalle
This track’s namesake could be a reference to how Blanco compares his double life as Jeffrey Blakely and Kxng Blanco to that of Clark Kent and Superman (which is mentioned in this 2018 profile on Blanco) as well as his former high school, Clarke Central High School. The crazy energy level and creative production make the song one of my favorites on the album.
DeseDays
“DeseDays” has a more R&B feel, and Blanco sings just as much as he raps on this track. It starts slower and picks up energy, while Blanco sings “I don’t trust nobody that’s the reason for that, every time I did, I regret it.” This track unpacks some trust issues and problems he’s had with fake friends.
CountMeOut
This track is a little downtempo compared to the rest of the album. Blanco raps about his music career, his successes, and the obstacles that came with them. He repeatedly sings, “Rockstar lifestyle might not make it,” but follows with verses like “I be the king just embrace it,” which shows some contrast between the bouts of doubt and confidence artists experience.
DirtyShoes
“DirtyShoes” is one of the longer tracks on the album, where Blanco raps about everything from love interests to drugs to his goals to finally, his friends. The line “my brothers got my back” is almost a breath of fresh air after songs like “DeseDays,” where Blanco views the people in his life through a more skeptical lens.
DoDat (Freestyle)
In “DoDat (Freestyle),” Blanco shows off his skill with words through his freestyle verses. For most of Blanco’s verse, he’s accompanied by just a beat, which allows listeners to focus on Blanco’s flow rather than the track’s production.
ET
“ET” is heavier on the production side of things, giving it a distinct sound different from the rest of the album. It’s not necessarily sad-sounding, but lyrics like “depend on me, then bend on me,” definitely give it a moody feel.
FatBoyFlow
This track is another favorite, purely just from the intro where Blanco samples dialogue from “Rick and Morty.” The song is mostly about sex, but Blanco does throw in what could be described as a body-positive twist, which refreshes an otherwise overused song premise.
GetEven
Blanco pours a lot of emotion into this one, forcing you to listen closely as he unpacks anger, love and the idea of getting even. He gets listeners invested in the story he’s telling, but then ends it all of a sudden with the line, “Let me chill, I know they listenin’, I gotta watch and stop talkin’ too much,” as the song fades out.
LateNightSession feat. Drii Gotti
Blanco features Drii Gotti on this track while they go back and forth against the beat in the background. Admittedly, this song isn’t my favorite on the album just because of how the lyrics talk about women — saying things like “fuck that bitch,” and talking about cheating on girls. This issue isn’t unique to this track — it spans artists and genres — but it did make this song not the most enjoyable listen for me.
Painn’Sufferin’
This track shifts away from darker themes found earlier in the album and has a more uplifting message. Blanco sings, “All that pain n’ sufferin’ is goin’ go away.” I like this track because Blanco doesn’t sugarcoat the struggles life sometimes poses but sings about dreaming of a better future.
PictureMeRollin’
The music is slightly more relaxed in this track while Blanco revisits his relationship with his music career. He raps and sings about his start with music, his success, and his love of performing.
OMG
The use of autotune in this track turns Blanco’s voice into an instrument in of itself, which is then layered on top of another relatively simple beat, which keeps his vocals the main focus. The production also plays a key role in giving this song its sound.
ManyMen2020
In “ManyMen2020,” Blanco borrows the chorus from 50 Cent’s “Many Men (Wish Death),” but gives it his own twist. This song is also produced well, and I enjoyed how Blanco took a song from the early 2000s and gave it a more modern feel.
HowCaniLose feat. Lil Kell
This track has a pretty complex makeup. It layers the chorus and verses on top of a beat which is then layered over sampled vocals. Like a couple of other songs on the album, this track uses autotune to give it a more distinct sound.
Dr.Blanco-Miami
This track is pretty short at only one minute and 26 seconds in length. The song contrasts almost whimsical instrumentation with a bass-heavy beat and serves as a good preface to the final track, ending with the lyric “I’m gonna die while I am alive.”
SummersOnSarsen
The title track of the album, “SummersOnSarsen” is about Sarsen Circle in West Athens. The track is essentially Blanco’s ode to where he grew up. Towards the end of the song, his cadence shifts from rap to spoken-word, where he gives listeners a taste of the endearment he has for the street he grew up on.
