Athens-based punk trio Shehehe is back with its newest album, “Pet Songs.” The album, which debuted July 31, shows off Shehehe’s versatility. Fans can indulge in listening to Shehehe switch back and forth between energetic, garagey anthems and punk rock headbangers. The band places songs about summer camp and songs about the (sometimes not so great) realities of adult life all in the same album–creating a work that simultaneously feels nostalgic and timely.
“...But I’m Tryin’ Hard”
The intro track, “...But I’m Tryin’ Hard,” articulates a sentiment that’s probably relatable for most people—the feeling of everything going wrong despite trying hard for things to work out. This song brings a lot of energy and shows off the trio’s ability to effortlessly create stunning punk rock harmonies.
“Back to Us”
I love this track. It’s probably my favorite on the album. It starts with a guitar intro and drum roll, which continue to drive the tempo throughout the song. The band sings, “So alone, so alone, I gotta get back to us,” and maintain more full vocals as opposed to the punk rock screaming they sometimes venture into.
“Down The Stairs”
This track starts with a call and response section between drummer, Jason Fusco, and guitarist and vocalist Noelle Shuck and vocalist Nicole Bechill. The track again relies pretty heavily on drums, and it’s impossible to not tap your foot along. In the second half, it fades out and then starts again, where the band plays with tempo by speeding up and slowing down until the end of the track.
“Your Hands”
I love the guitar and drum features in this song; in certain spots it almost feels they’re racing as they take turns driving the tempo. “Take away the pain, make me want to live again,” the bandmates sing out over and over again against the energetic drumming and guitar.
“One 4 the Bruins”
This song starts off with more emphasis on vocals—which keep an edgy, 70s punk feel. This track has another fun guitar feature, which gives space for a good dance break in the middle of the song.
“Summer Camp Rant”
The shortest track on the album, “Summer Camp Rant,” has a nostalgic feel as the band sings about summer camp in the early 1980s. The song maintains the high energy that’s been established throughout the album already, and it’s a fun listen.
“Schoolkid/Wonderyears”
This song displays some of Shehehe’s 80’s grunge influences, which are especially prevalent in the first minute or so of the song. This track also has a slower tempo, making it more into an anthem than a fist-pumping, head-banging song like others on the album.
“Pet Song”
“Pet Song,” chronicles the lives of mans’ best friend—our pets. “You’re my best friend, we’ll be together ‘til the end I know,” the band sings, making this song into an ode to the relationships between pets and their owners.
“Happy Daze”
This track is similar to “Schoolkid/Wonderyears,” the tempo isn’t too fast so it has a more relaxed, rock’n’roll feel.
“Hey, Ramona Ray”
With a few cymbal hits, “Hey, Ramona Ray,” is off and running. This track has a more garagey feel, with heavy guitar and full vocals that lend themselves to being played loud. “Don’t you cry, wipe those tears away,” the bandmates sing to the song’s subject, Ramona, who is the daughter of band members, Bechill and Fusco.
“Dog Secrets”
In track 11, Shehehe starts asking the important questions. “No one really knows what dogs do when we’re not there,” the trio sings against a heavy guitar and drum backdrop. This song ventures into more edgy, screaming-type vocals giving it a true punk feel while pondering what pets do when we’re away.
“Red White Fuck You”
With lyrics like “so fuck fireworks” and “red white fuck you,” this track serves as an anti-Fourth of July anthem, which feels relevant after this year’s Fourth of July where celebrating seemed almost ridiculous amidst a pandemic, police violence protests and numerous political issues.
“Teenager”
The band continues to play with tempo on this track, switching back and forth between superspeed drum rolls and dramatic, drawn-out vocals. These constant switches in tempo parallel the constant changes in teenage life, and Shehehe’s punk rock vocals make it complete.
“New Year’s Eve Eve”
“New Year’s Eve Eve” tells a story about messing up the day before New Year’s Eve, and processes the feelings that go along with it. The final track of the album offers everything you could want in an album finale—a slow build, catchy, singable (or scream-able) lyrics and energy that gives almost to the last second.
