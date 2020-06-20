We Versus The Shark is back. The group released its new album, “Goodbye Guitar,” on Friday after releasing singles from the album over the past few months. This is the first album from the band since its split in 2009. “Goodbye Guitar” has been in the making since 2015, when guitarist and vocalist Luke Fields brought the band back together to make new music. To read more about the album’s backstory, check out The Red & Black’s Q&A with Fields here.
While the band didn’t promote the album on Friday out of respect for Juneteenth, it appears as the Artist’s Pick on the band’s Spotify page. A banner on the page declares, “Holy Moly. It is the Real-Ass Deal™,” encapsulating the band’s surprise and excitement to finally release the album.
“No Negative Space Rules Forever”
The first song on the album opens up with edgy, punk vocals and electric guitar accompaniment. When the drums start, it becomes hard to not subconsciously tap your foot along to the beat. It revolves around an upbeat, almost garagey sound that gets you to turn the volume up while simultaneously getting excited for the rest of the album.
“We All Get a Raise”
One of the singles released ahead of the album, “We All Get a Raise,” was released as a lyric video on Paste. The track starts with the low hums of synth, steady drums and electric guitar riffs. The band effortlessly pairs angsty lyrics with smooth, cool vocals. The track is a three-for-one, combining funky guitar riffs, post-punk style vocals and lo-fi elements like guitar feedback.
“Righteous Vibes”
“Righteous Vibes,” also released as a single ahead of the album, has a feel-good, upbeat sound that begs you to sing and dance along. Smooth, melodious vocals during the verse contrast with the edgier vocals of the chorus. Fast-paced and energetic, the band creates a chaotic-good blend of sounds on this track. “Righteous Vibes” is a personal favorite from the album, fun to listen to and even more fun to dance to.
“I Am Never Going Home For Christmas Again”
While the title may come across as depressing, the song “I Am Never Going Home For Christmas Again” is passionate and powerful. Samantha Paulsen sings the majority of the lyrics, belting the song’s namesake, “I am never going home for Christmas again,” around two minutes in. Full of unapologetic attitude, this track could effortlessly serve as a coming-of-age anthem.
“In Reverse”
This song marks the midpoint of the album. It shows off the band’s math rock roots as well as their technical skill. Lyrically, the song criticizes the abuse of power and people’s tendency to romanticize the past, saying: “Unless you were a good ol’ boy/ The good ol’ days didn’t exist.”
With a minute left, the song literally shifts into reverse and is combined with vocal samples—some highly edited and others with a lo-fi sound—that puts you in a trance.
“Let The Wrong One In”
Unlike other songs on the album, this track starts out pretty low-energy, with just a simple guitar and vocals. Around the 20 second mark, it tears into the same edgy, upbeat sound found on the rest of the album. As drums and guitar take turns driving the tempo, vocalists go back and forth as well until harmonizing near the end of the song, where feedback leads into the next track.
“Who’s Got The Chrome”
“Who’s Got The Chrome” comes out of the gate strong, with electric guitar and bass intertwining to create a traditional punk-rock feel. This, combined with even more edgy vocals, makes it easy to envision this song being played live at a venue like 40 Watt Club—complete with smoke machines, spotlights and the roar of a crowd.
“We Said No Deadlines”
Mixing it up again, this song starts out with Paulsen’s smooth, moody vocals and more of the band’s funky guitar riffs and bass lines. Instead of keeping with the same headbang-able tempo as most of the album, this song gets more into a groove perfect for dancing.
“The Invincible Hand”
“The Invincible Hand” brings the album almost full circle, bringing it back to the garage-style, sing-along feel that “No Negative Space Rules Forever” gives off. The first half of the song seems to only accelerate, with guitar, vocals and drums going at what feels like lightspeed. Then, it slips into a slower tempo, emphasizing the emotion behind the vocals and instrumentals. Here, Paulsen is joined by other bandmates to belt the lyric “We’ll get our fill when we’re done/ flying into the sun.”
“Creme Brulee”
The final track, “Creme Brulee,” brings raw, unapologetic energy as the bandmates sing about creme brulee, leading up to all of them letting out a cathartic scream. It’s nearly impossible to listen to without smiling, the intensity and aggressiveness of the music combined with the lyrics “Caramelize the sugar/ with the blue flame/ celebrate the summer/ with a creme brulee.” It feels a little ridiculous, but it works.
Another personal favorite, this track encompasses all the sounds the band explores on the album, from math-rock to post-punk, to funk and lo-fi. Just under two minutes long, the song feels like it ends as soon as it starts, leaving listeners wanting more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.