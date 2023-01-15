Traveling through the cosmos: A history of Athens’ beloved B-52s

Athens music legends the B-52s brought it home to end their final tour on Tuesday night at The Classic Center Theatre. The Jan. 10 performance concluded the group’s month-long Farewell Tour, their “final tour ever on planet Earth.”
For local music fans, the concert was a return to the heyday of the town’s alternative rock scene and a reminder of the band’s national impact.
Ed Tant attended the concert on Tuesday and has lived in Athens over 50 years. He moved to town when bands like the B-52s, Pylon and R.E.M. were just getting started.
“I saw them for the first time when they were first getting together back in the ‘70s,” Tant said. “Everybody's gotten older, got some white in their hair.”
The band held their first performance at a Milledge Avenue house party on Valentine’s Day in 1977 after forming at an Athens Chinese restaurant in 1976.
In a 1978 issue of The Red & Black, reporter Robert Holland described an early performance by the group.
“The B-52’s sent a packed Memorial Hall audience into fits of frenzied dancing at their performance Wednesday night. Hardly any of the capacity crowd could resist taking to their feet as the group pounded through 90 minutes of sometimes strange, but always enjoyable music,” Holland wrote.
Their new wave, eccentric party sound rose to popularity, first on college and alternative radio, and then to the rest of America.
In a 1997 issue of The Red & Black, reporter Daniel Pulliam described changing attitudes towards the band as they returned to Athens for a special performance.
“The fraternity houses that the B-52s once caught so much grief from now could be heard playing ‘Rock Lobster’ out their windows,” Pulliam wrote.
The band has been nominated for three Grammy awards and is part of the Athens music legacy.
“To me, this is Athens, this is quintessential Athens. Athens is just about fun, good music and good times,” Mike Hackett said at the Farewell Tour on Jan. 10.
Hackett attended the University of Georgia in the late ‘70s, when the B-52s first formed. This was his third time seeing the band in concert, and like many attendees, Hackett dressed eccentrically for the occasion, wearing one orange shoe and one blue shoe.
Eccentric outfits are nothing new for the B-52s and their fans. The 2023 Farewell Tour audience fashion included sequins, boas, wigs and glitter. In 1978, The Red & Black described the unique fashion at a B-52s performance.
“The audience deserves special mention for getting into the spirit of things through their attire,” Holland wrote.
Teresa Cornejo has been a B-52s fan since childhood, and flew to Athens from Colorado to attend the band’s final show on tour.
“It’s just fun,” Cornejo said of the band’s music. “It’s weird, it’s not mainstream… Weird music, weird tones, weird beats, lyrics that just don't make any sense.”
On the stage were members Fred Schneider, age 71; Kate Pierson, age 74; and Cindy Wilson, age 65, accompanied by musicians. The group originally included guitarist and brother to Cindy Wilson, Ricky Wilson, who died in 1985 of an AIDS-related illness, and Keith Strickland, who stopped touring with the band in 2012.
Strickland first met Cindy and Ricky Wilson while attending Clarke Central High School. The group then met Schneider at a street dance in Athens before crossing paths with Pierson, who was attending UGA at the time.
In 1977, the band packed their bags for New York City. Their 1980 “Saturday Night Live” performance, which aired just a few months after the release of their debut album, introduced the world to their odd and up-beat style as self-described “freaks,” and many viewers identified with their absurdity and uniqueness.
“When I heard the first album… I thought it was a joke. But the more I listened to it, the more it grew on me and I realized it's so different from anything else anybody's playing,” attendee Jeff Brown said. “You don't find many groups that personable.”
Brown traveled from North Carolina for the Athens Farewell Tour show and donned a homemade hat with a glittering B-52s sign and a red lobster figurine.
Although the group traveled the world playing their upbeat party tracks, they always called Athens home and returned for performances throughout the years. Their songs reference these roots, with some mentioning Atlanta Highway and Normaltown.
The proceeds from their final show on tour went to Athens charities. The band has supported local musician nonprofit Nuçi's Space and has worked to raise AIDS awareness and environmental consciousness.
A 1989 issue of The Red & Black describes their allegiance to their hometown in an article written by Douglas Wood.
“They traveled to New York in December of ‘77 to play, and the rest is history. But, even though they left Athens, the town still has a special place in their hearts,” Wood wrote.
Strickland is quoted in the article, saying, “When you go to other places, you realize more and more what a special place Athens is.”
And sure enough, over 40 years after the B-52s’ first house show, the “world’s greatest party band” brought the party back home, on one last tour.
“I think it's a good situation of coming full circle that they are back in Athens,” Tant said at the Farewell Tour show. “It's good to be back seeing the B-52s again.”
Isabelle Manders, Sydney Bishop and Lilly Kersh contributed to this report.