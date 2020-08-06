Cirque Italia, a traveling water circus, will stop in Athens on its 2020 tour this weekend. The animal-free show focuses on the human form and creates visuals with water from a circular fountain above the stage. The circus will be held at the Athens Fairgrounds Aug. 6-9, and tickets can be purchased online starting at $10.
Emiliano Fusco, unit manager and juggler at Cirque Italia, started performing at the circus in 2012 with his brother. Previously, he worked with his brother at the Ringling Bros. Circus, however Fusco said he enjoys the smaller size of Cirque Italia.
“This is the style of show where people are close to the stage, so you can actually have eye contact with the audience,” Fusco said.
Fusco said he also enjoys the smaller size of the circus cast because they are able to become close like a family.
Anita Zeman performs quick change, BMX and roller-skating acts with her husband of 25 years, Karchy Zeman.
The Zemans have been with Cirque Italia for about four years. Anita Zeman said she enjoys performing at the circus because the water incorporated into the show brings a new element to performances.
Even though the Zemans perform acts such as BMX and roller skating, there is no danger with the water because the water forms an “O” shaped curtain around the center of the stage, which is where they perform.
Since the pandemic started, the circus has seen about 50% of its usual capacity. In order to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the circus provides hand sanitizer stations, cleans surfaces such as handrails before and after each show and requires patrons to wear masks, Fusco said.
