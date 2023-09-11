Zines, short for magazines, are self-published, limited-circulation publications intended for artists worldwide to show creative expression. On Sept. 10, Treehouse Zine, a pillar for the local artist community, celebrated the release of their third issue with a release party at Buvez.
The celebratory event began at 2 p.m. Guests were invited to check out local art and clothes vendors, purchase speciality food and drink and partake in a DIY zine and craft station. The event also feature four local musical acts: Neat Freak, Petunia Jane, Nick Christian, and Little Mae Band.
There were a total of eight art vendors, including the Sleepy Strawberry, Evelyn Russell, Monk ‘n Nun, the Pink Flamingo, Psychosomatic Beads, QBCo, William Ballard Art, and Memory Cavity. The event also hosted stations offering clay activities, weaving and various games.
The 17-page zine spotlighted numerous local artists and commemorated the artistic prowess of the local community. There’s much more than meets the eye when it comes to its black-and-white cover, featuring watercolor paintings, poetry, abstract art, collage work, and other mixed-medias inside the slim-fitting binds.
Evelyn Russell, a freshman intended art major at the University of Georgia, sold upcycled clothing and crochet items during the event.
“This is the first time that I’ve done something in person at a market,” Russell said.
Russell discovered the opportunity from a friend of a friend who was involved with the event and credits the “network of artists in Athens.”
Eliana Gelman, a cognitive science major at UGA and editor in chief for Treehouse, founded the zine in hopes of strengthening Athens’ artistic community. She believes that zines have the ability to bring people together, whether to create or showcase art.
Gelman began Treehouse with the support of the UGA Arts Collaborative, an interdisciplinary initiative for advanced research in the arts. .
“Working with the Arts Collaborative has looped us into a network of other Athens creatives who are willing to have conversations about things that have or have not been working for them,” Gelman said. “It’s just been really great to have a sort of mentorship there.”
Gelman hopes that Treehouse will continue to provide a platform for artists and be able to give back to the community.
“It's been really incredible to see how many more people have submitted their work and then actually come to celebrate the work at these events, which is hopefully a pattern that will continue,” Gelman said. “There [are] people who I've never met, never spoken to…just people from Athens, all throughout the community have heard and are able to find the space here to create and to connect. That's been really wonderful.”
The seven person team behind Treehouse Zine embraces the responsibility of supporting the local art community to their utmost ability. Each one of their members are impassioned artists and believe in Treehouse’s mission. On their website, the team deliberately only goes by their first names: Eliana, Grey, Aryan, Sophie, Madeleine, Sam and Sydney.
“Treehouse isn’t us…it’s about the artists,” Gelman said.
A highlight from the venue was the musical performances, which created a euphoric atmosphere in an area of mass artistic expression. Sam and Ethan Caspary, a brother-sister duo comprising the musical act, Little Mae Band, said they were able to play their self-described “aquarium music” thanks to reaching out a high school friend who was now in Treehouse.
Treehouse Zine’s third release party is the latest in a long line of community-based events celebrating local art and creation. Since their first release party on Feb. 17, Treehouse Zine has hosted or participated in nine events in the Athens area. From local market appearances, festival booths, pop-up shops, release parties and other celebrations, the group’s dedication to one of art’s lesser-known forms has been inspiring to many.
“The whole point is that anybody can contribute,” Gelman said. “Anybody who is a part of this community, who is a maker, is a creator of things, should have a way to showcase that.”
Around 6 p.m., patrons made their way to the exit after a day filled with creation and collaboration. The future remains largely undetermined for Treehouse Zine, but if anything can be said with confidence, it would be that their next move will strive to strengthen the foundation they’ve built for Athens artists.