On Friday evening, three local Athens musicians performed a casual show outside of White Tiger Gourmet. The event featured the musical stylings of Liz Farrell, Patrick Berry, and Elijah Johnston.
The event was played outside of White Tiger Gourmet, a restaurant in an over 100-year-old building located on Hiawassee Avenue inside the Historic Boulevard District. The location added an element of ambiance and coziness to the show.
People were able to enjoy their food at picnic tables while listening to the musicians. Friends, family and fans of the performers were in attendance, along with regulars and Athens locals enjoying dinner at the restaurant.
Farrell planned the event alongside playing at it. “I came and saw the owner Ken’s show here. He’s in a band and had a show a couple months ago. I asked him if he would be interested in having some shows here in the summer and he said yes,” Farrell said.
Ken Manring is the founder and owner of White Tiger Gourmet. He opened the restaurant back in 2007.
This was not Johnston and Farrell’s first time playing together. The two played a benefit show along with other bands back in May, where she asked if Johnston would want to play a show at White Tiger. Farrell then asked Berry if he wanted to play a show together and the triple threat trio was created.
The three musicians are all currently playing live shows in and around Athens.
“I’ve never put together a show like this before, so it was good to have some solo acts. Not full bands or anything, just something lowkey,” Farrell said.
The event was laid-back, giving it a very personal feeling. The general atmosphere of the concert was very comfortable and cozy.
“It’s nice because AthFest is in the rearview and all the big stuff for the fall is not happening yet. So it’s nice to do intimate, outside, summertime kind of stuff,” says Johnston.
At the show, Farrell kicked it off, playing her ukulele. During her set, Farrell pointed out that her songs all have a weather or nature theme to them. In the past, Farrell was in a musical duo called “Common Currents” -- she described the band as an “indie-folk duo.”
Farrell was followed by Barry on the guitar, playing some of his original music. Barry currently has one album, “In Bone”, and an EP titled “Moonland! Live!” out.
Johnston was the last performer for the night. His latest album, “Day Off”, came out earlier this year. Johnston has been putting out music since 2016, over the years creating six albums, including the score to a student film production.