Whether competing on a live bar trivia team releases your stress or induces the worst of it, Athens is a haven for it. The Red & Black has compiled a list of five free trivia nights in Athens to check out:
Beef O’ Brady’s
The Athens location of Beef O’ Brady’s hosts a “general knowledge”-themed trivia night every Monday. The prize is $40 for winning first place, $20 for winning second and $10 for winning third.
Additionally, the restaurant hosts “league play” nights — store owner Zachary Qualmann said the restaurant keeps track of the scores throughout the quarter, and at the end of the quarter each team competes for “the quarter score.” The winner of league night receives $100 and second place gets $50.
Locos Pub & Grill
Locos Grill and Pub holds its trivia night every Tuesday and awards winning teams $50 of Locos house cash for first place, $25 for second and $15 for third. The trivia is based on a variety of topics, such as movies, politics, sports and geography.
Bartender J.J. Sampson said the restaurant gives out a free pitcher of beer to competing teams and offers $1 off of Budweiser and Bud Light bottles during trivia night.
Saucehouse
Saucehouse hosts a trivia night every Thursday and awards first-place winners $50 house cash and house pitchers for special prizes. There is no overall theme for the questions being asked.
“Our trivia is special just because of the clientele base we bring in, it’s a lot of regulars,” said bar manager Austin Green. “We always get along really well, we are able to piggyback off of each other and make things run really smoothly.”
Grindhouse
Grindhouse hosts “Sex, Drugs, & Rock n’ Roll Trivia” on Mondays and “Pub Quiz” on Wednesdays. The rewards for winning are $30 for first place, $20 for second and $10 for third.
“We kind of just let you do whatever you want up there, within reason. It’s just a real chill night,” said assistant manager Shanae Poindexter. “We've got a lot of regulars so you have to get here early on Mondays and Wednesdays. [Host] Garrett is pretty amazing.”
Graduate Athens
The Graduate and Classic City Trivia host four rounds of "mixed media"-themed trivia at The Foundry every Tuesday night. The Foundry venue space still operates a full bar and dinner menu during trivia. The top two teams win unspecified prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.