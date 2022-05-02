Blooming flowers, increased pollen and the Twilight Criterium herald the arrival of spring in Athens. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Twilight hasn’t been held in the spring since 2019 — having been canceled in 2020 and held during August in 2021.
This year, on Friday and Saturday, the annual event returned to its April time slot. Cyclists, spectators and vendors flocked to downtown Athens to witness the return of its festivities including cycling events, runs and food trucks.
On the hot April Saturday, many of Twilight’s attendees were locals, who come back year-after-year to compete in or watch the races, happy to see the weekend return to full force after two years without one of Athens’ spring marquee events.
Stephen Kuzniak, a lecturer in the University of Georgia’s College of Family and Consumer Sciences, estimated he has been to 18 years of Twilight events and raced in 15 of those years, going back to when he was an undergraduate at UGA.
“We were signed up for the one [in 2020], then COVID hit,” Kuzniak said. “It felt more like normal this year … [Last year] it was really neat to be out, but it had a different vibe. This year, it felt more like old school, back in town … I just love it.”
Twilight competitors come from across the country and beyond to race in the penultimate race of the Speed Week Series. The series hosts seven races across Georgia and South Carolina over nine days, with the final race taking place in College Park, Georgia, on Sunday.
Faith Irvin, a cyclist from Raleigh, North Carolina, competed in her second Twilight this weekend. She raced in the women’s Cat 4/5 amateur race after racing in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Friday, April 22, and planned to race in College Park.
“[Twilight] is always a good race, a good time, good people,” Irvin said. “It’s just an awesome feel. I’ve been to some crit races, and it’s kinda like you go there, it’s at some random parking lot, nobody’s really there … This has an energy to it.”
Cycling races ranged in distances and length. The majority of Washington Street and Hancock Avenue downtown were blocked off for the race courses, and spectators crowded along sidewalks and green spaces to watch cyclists fly by throughout Saturday. Onlookers also cheered on participants in 5K and 1-mile running races, held throughout the day between cycling events.
Junior UGA management information systems student Tyler Elam attended to run in the 5K on Saturday morning and support his friend, Alex Betts, whose 5K time qualified him for the $1000 Mile Run held later that evening. He also attended the August Twilight in 2021.
When not sitting on the sidewalks or watching the races from the outdoor dining areas at South Kitchen and Bar and The World Famous, Twilight attendees could visit vendors set up on West Washington Street. Vendors — including several local businesses — sold cycling gear and food.
Mike Dollander, co-founder and owner of Alumni Cookie Dough, sold the local business’ edible cookie dough at a tent set up nearby Ted’s Most Best. This was the business’ third time selling at Twilight.
“It’s brand exposure for us [as a small business],” Dollander said. “A lot of people that don’t go by our cafe are out here and get a chance to try us, talk to us and hopefully become customers.”
During the events, both English and Spanish-language commentators kept audiences updated on the race standings. They acknowledged cyclists with ties to Athens, such as locals Ty Magner and Alexis Ryan, who are both cyclists for L39ION of Los Angeles. Each finished second in the men’s and women’s pro criterium, respectively.
Kendall Ryan of team LE9ION won the women’s professional race, held just as the sun was setting. Then, after night had fallen, Bryan Gomez of Best Buddies Racing took first place for the men’s professional race.