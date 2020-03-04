U-Lead Athens will host its seventh annual DREAMfest at Canopy Studio, a benefit dedicated to spreading awareness of the migrant population in the city.
U-Lead Athens is a nonprofit organization that assists immigrant teens in the Athens-Clarke County area. Their main goal is to make postsecondary education more accessible to migrant youth.
Students that are a part of the organization will participate by reciting speeches and performing song and dance numbers. Attendees can also expect usual festival activities like face-painting cornhole and a game of Mexican bingo, Flores said.
Students have also designed artwork that will be auctioned off to guests. The artwork will range from drawings in separate mediums addressing topics like immigration to depictions of nature and portraits of people, said U-Lead Athens co-director JoBeth Allen.
The goal is to raise money for first generation and undocumented students so they can go to college and jumpstart their life, said event organizer and Cedar Shoals High School junior Alin Flores. All proceeds earned through the purchase of t-shirts and art will go towards the nonprofit. U-Lead Athens will also set up a GoFundMe page so the general public can donate, as well.
The event brings awareness to the migrant experience by letting people know what U-Lead Athens is and what they do, Flores said. It helps the students get to that point in their life where they can actually be someone.
In addition to the organization’s students, both beginner students and instructors from Canopy Studio will perform acrobatic pieces at the event, Allen said.
U-Lead will sell commemorative t-shirts for $20, designed by Flores herself.
