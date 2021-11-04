Over 10,000 people follow the Instagram meme account @ugaaffirmations, making it one of the largest viral college affirmations accounts on Instagram.
The memes feature sarcastic statements that encourage and manifest positive outcomes by proclaiming an “affirmation” over an edited visual relating to student life. The captions include statements for success relating to common struggles that students face.
Some affirmations broadly address student life problems. Examples include “I CAN and WILL Fix My Sleep Schedule” and “Getting Caught In The Tate Starbucks Line Is An Excused Absence.” Others poke fun at the university or at groups on campus, such as posts that state “Creswell Hall Is Inhabitable” and “UGA C/O 2025 Understands Basic Bus Etiquette.”
The account was created over the summer by two University of Georgia juniors, one majoring in management information systems and the other in animal science, who run the account anonymously.
The two students had not created a meme account before, but noticed other universities had Instagram pages and decided UGA should have one as well.
“We expected maybe 1,000 followers at most,” the management major said. “But we never imagined 10,000.”
While they may reveal their identities after they graduate, the creators have not identified themselves on the account.
“I don't want people to view the page differently just because they know who runs it. I think some of the anonymity is one of the most fun parts about it,” the animal science major said.
The account creators get nervous about offending institutions with their posts — specifically Athens businesses, Greek life organizations and the university itself.
“But it all seems to go over pretty well,” the animal science major said. “I just never know how they’re going to take the jokes.”
In one post, the creators made a comment about Zombie Farms, a local haunted trail attraction, affirming that attending the attraction would not be considered “cheugy,” or uncool. In response, the business jokingly created a discount code, “notcheugyfriday.”
According to one of the account creators, Athens Church also responded to the account, referencing the post “Spike Squad Does Not Scare Me“ in a sermon.
Matthew Talbot, a senior studying management at UGA and a member of the Redcoat Marching Band props crew, found the series of Redcoat affirmations — including “The Redcoats Will Play WAP At Halftime” and “I Am Ready To Wear Full Uniform At Noon Games” — highly relatable.
“I think a lot of people just find them funny because it’s pretty much just something that we all think,” Talbot said. “I think as long as they can keep the posts fresh and interesting … it will keep going for a while.”
Junior and social work major Emma Duncan transferred from Mercer University to UGA this year, and finds the posts and reactions on Instagram entertaining.
“The page makes me feel a little more connected to all of campus,” she said. “I feel like I can understand it more and be part of the group more.”
The account creators try to post once a week, but sometimes have trouble coming up with content. They often post submission boxes on the account’s story in order to get inspiration from followers. The creators hope the account’s popularity will last for a couple years, but expect to run out of original content at some point.
A myriad of college affirmation accounts exist on Instagram, but few have as many followers as UGA’s. Students at The University of Texas at Austin, the University of Michigan, New York University, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech have all created accounts posting relatable affirmations.
Brenn, who did not wish to reveal his last name, is a senior studying finance at Georgia Tech. He owns the Georgia Tech affirmation account, @gt.affirmations, which has over 3,000 followers, along with two other popular meme accounts for his university, @techsquare.times and @gt.irony.
Brenn created a group chat for owners of college affirmation accounts to confer, commiserate and collaborate — the owners of the UGA affirmations account are party.
He said he and other affirmation account owners experience what he calls ‘trauma-dumping,’ when followers respond to an affirmation post with their related experiences.
“I think people see affirmations as a bit therapeutic … I think people relate to the struggle, especially when it’s very personal, through affirmations,” Brenn said.