On March 31, the African Student Union at the University of Georgia held the first night of “Trials of Loyalty,” a production featuring dances, acting and a fashion show at the university’s Performing Arts Center. The annual cultural showcase will continue for a second Africa Night on April 1.
UGA senior lecturer of Swahili and African literature, Dainess Maganda was born and raised in Tanzania and has been attending Africa Night for the past five years. She always looks forward to seeing the fashion, food and dancing, where performers will simultaneously highlight critical issues facing Africa.
“You have this opportunity for people who would never go to Africa, to the continent itself. They get a feel of what it means to be African, but they also get to hear some of the things that are going on in Africa. I feel like it's a wonderful way to introduce or orient people,” Maganda said.
Moyinoluwa Daomi, president of the African Student Union and a junior psychology major, said that the event also explores issues in the African diaspora, focusing this year on the topic of voting after the February presidential election in Nigeria.
“We want anyone that thinks or wants to learn more about the African culture to be involved. This year, we did a lot more,” Daomi said. “We did more programs geared towards educational purposes and learning about cultures and we have more programs that we want for the whole student body. This can showcase the African Student Union as an organization for everyone.”
The Africa Nights were preceded by a schedule of Africa Week events presented by the ASU, including a Nollywood movie night, game night and Taste of Africa event.
Amanda Kpodo, a UGA graduate student studying accounting and financial planning and Camille de St. Aubin, a sophomore journalism major, enjoyed their very first Africa Night on Friday.
“I’m actually African, my parents are from Ghana,” Kpodo said. “[I heard about] Africa Night every single year because it's a huge production. But I was always so shy to come and show support. I wanted to get out of my comfort zone this year and try different things and come out in support just by virtue of me being African.”
De St. Aubin was invited to Africa Night by her friend and fellow tour guide at the UGA Visitor’s Center, Chiamaka Uwagerikpe. Despite not knowing a lot about the night itself, de St. Aubin enjoyed getting a closer look into her friend’s background.
“The Igbo dance was my favorite because [Uwagerikpe] said that is what her family's tribe is and that's her history. So to watch them do that dance was so powerful,” de St. Aubin said.
Sophia Ige, vice president of the African Student Union and junior management information systems major, said that making the production possible takes extensive time and effort.
“There are so many groups of people that are needed for this performance to go on,” Ige said. “We have actors who spend copious amounts of time learning lines, reading scripts and making sure that this play makes sense. In all, I think Africa Night brings us together as Africans, or even African Americans, and anyone who wants to be a part of ASU.”