Zipporah Camille Thompson didn’t think she would become an artist. She started her college education studying psychology at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with plans to go to medical school. But recurring nightmares of her future in medicine changed her plan.
“In my dreams or nightmares, I kept seeing myself. I was actually the patient and the doctor,” Thompson said. “And as the patient, I was just so tormented because I had chosen [something] that I didn't want to do.”
Thompson decided to pursue art, graduating from UNC Charlotte and going on to earn a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Georgia’s Lamar Dodd School of Art in 2014. She is now an Atlanta-based artist who works primarily with ceramics, weaving and sculpting.
In February, Thompson was awarded the Margie E West Prize by the University of Georgia Lamar Dodd School of Art for her triumphs and talent in the arts as an alum of the university. As the third recipient of the award, Thompson’s exhibit, “HIGH TIDE,” was displayed in the Marjorie Eichenlaub West Gallery for the months of February and March.
“I was super grateful… [the award] really just helped push me in a very, very, very difficult time,” Thompson said. “Coming back on campus, it was just really amazing to see old faculty that have always been there since day one, just to bring it all back full circle.”
The UGA Black Artist Alliance has supported and admired Thompson’s work and success.
“I think what makes Zipporah’s work so amazing is that it truly feels like a labor of love. Every object, color and arrangement seems considered intentional,” Zahria Cook, the president of the BAA and a graduate student at Lamar Dodd, said. “I’m drawn in by the complexity of every installation, constantly shocked by the materials she uses. What makes Zipporah’s work so special is that I’m put in a state of peace and excitement.”
Diverse mediums
Thompson uses raw natural materials in her pieces, such as raffia, cotton and wool that resonate with the concept of landscape. One day, she aspires to use materials from her own farm in her pieces, such as wool harvested from her own alpacas.
In her weaving, she primarily uses materials that must be finely woven, such as monofilament.
“If the pattern is complicated, and the materials are complicated, it probably takes an hour to weave a few inches,” Thompson said. “Maybe even one or two inches depending on how difficult and complicated what I'm doing is.”
Thompson considers her work in ceramics to be like a breath of fresh air. Ceramics helps balance the intensity of her work in textiles with her ability to work more loosely on those projects.
“I like working in that kind of freestyle manner [of ceramics] that balances out the intensity of weaving. I like that kind of duality, that juxtaposition between the two,” Thompson said.
Inspiration from family, science fiction and the cosmos
Without her many inspirations, Thompson believes her creation process would feel empty. Whether it is her community, family or other artists, many aspects of Thompson’s life inspire her artwork.
Thompson especially found strength in her grandmother, Allean Mungo Robinson, who died in July 2022 and overcame obstacles such as abuse and poverty in her life. Many people in Thompsons' life have told her she embodied the same positive energy of her grandmother, which has helped inspire her work.
“Anytime I needed to call somebody, she was the one I would call and have a feeling of reassurance that she supports me regardless of who I am or who I turned out to be,” Thompson said. “I think that that was really meaningful.”
Her grandmother and grief over her death influenced her exhibition “The Ocean Wept Rainbows,” shown at the Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia from November 2022 to January 2023.
Thompson was awarded the Working Artists Project by MOCA GA for this exhibition, which she feels displayed some of her best work and communicated her emotions. In addition, she was a MOCA GA Working Artist Project Fellow in 2021.
Thompson also finds inspiration in cosmic matter, fantasy and science fiction, which, for her, represent a feeling of self-care, self-healing and self-help. One way she implements these unique inspirations into her artwork is through the ritual of moon-charged water.
Every full moon, she gathers a jar of water and crystals outside to be charged by the full moon. The water can be used for many purposes such as cleaning a workspace surface, drinking it or as Thompson sometimes does, dyeing a piece of fabric for her art piece.
As a woman of color, Thompson uses her work as a way to empower groups of people who lack representation in art. She also draws inspiration from fictional characters in science fiction who have empowered her as an artist.
“I feel like I really can draw power from not only people of color but also women who are marginalized and often overlooked,” Thompson said. “And how we look to those things as sources of power like how I do with the cosmic. That's a huge inspiration to me.”