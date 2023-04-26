Many people aspire to own their own business one day, but local business owner Liz McShane did not stop there. The University of Georgia alum owns three businesses, and as part of her vision, currently runs her digital marketing agency with all women UGA students and alumni employees.
In addition to two photography businesses, McShane founded On Trend Creative Studio to help companies navigate the uncertain waters of social media and unpredictable trends. The marketing agency will be a year old this June and is based in Athens, where McShane grew up, attended UGA and currently lives with her husband and three children.
McShane has a passion for photography, which she turned into a business taking photos for company and office websites and social media. Through this work, she noticed the need for consistent and relevant social media presence. Businesses either didn’t have the time or knowledge to use social media to their advantage, which is where On Trend has stepped in.
As CEO of the studio, McShane wants her staff to see her as more of a coach than a boss.
“I've owned a business for five years now, but this is my first time managing people,” McShane said. “I think as a leader, [you have to be] open minded to criticism or to suggestions for changing because the way I think we should do everything doesn't necessarily mean it's the right way.”
As a business owner, McShane works around the clock and believes there is no way around putting in the work to meet the needs of clients.
“Do you feel fulfilled at the end of the day? If the answer is no, then figure out whatever it is that you do that makes you happy, and then figure out how to monetize it. I tell everybody, ‘If making bread makes you happy, figure out how to make money doing that,’” McShane said.
Lindsay Enzmann, junior public relations major at UGA and senior account manager at On Trend, first heard about the business from a friend and started working at the agency in August of last year. Enzmann has found balancing work and being a full-time student can be difficult, but that the support from McShane and co-workers helps her manage her time.
“I love my job so it’s hard for me to set boundaries of when to say no to a new project or to a new client. I really admire the fact that Liz is always checking in on us making sure that we're handling everything okay. She knows that we're students and that comes first, but she's able to come alongside us and cheer us on as we face those challenges,” Enzmann said.
The positive, close knit team is one of Enzmann’s favorite parts about working for On Trend. She is grateful for the opportunity she has had to learn business strategy and skills from McShane and her coworkers. Enzmann also has learned valuable lessons during her time at the company.
“Be confident and don't apologize too often,” Enzmann said. “I would also say to take extreme ownership when you make a mistake. When working with a team, it's not going to be perfect one hundred percent of the time.”
Allison Carroll, a senior marketing major at UGA and the social media account manager at On Trend, has felt supported by the company’s team.
“[McShane] treats me like I am a professional working in the industry,” Carroll said. “I really appreciate how she gets all of our input and stays in constant communication with us. I've never felt like there's any kind of barrier between us, we're in this together and we're a team and having that support makes my job so much easier.”
McShane and her team have built a community in helping businesses and empowering women in marketing and social media. In the future, On Trend hopes to expand to new locations to increase its reach.