Downtown Athens is often associated with the wild nightlife it attracts and its impressive bar scene. However, for those looking for a unique daytime excursion, one of Athens’ sweetest spots can be found downtown on East Clayton Street.
Bear Hug Honey Company is a small store that packs a sweet punch. Since August 2017, the unassuming shop has specialized in honey and all things honeybee related including candles, clothing and beauty products.
After graduating from the University of Georgia with an agricultural economics degree, store owner Sam Johnson found entrepreneurial inspiration in the honey bee. In the years following his graduation, Johnson volunteered with farmers at farmers markets while learning about honey production and all of its possibilities.
“When I came back I lived all over…but I always wanted to come back to Georgia to be closer to home,” Johnson said. “I lived in Asheville where I worked with some farmers markets and that's kind of how I got into this.”
Bear Hug Honey offers a number of different honey options, many of which they process themselves including their sriracha, ginger and lavender honeys. The business also imports international options, expanding the flavor range far further than expected.
Bear Hug recently bought a kitchen in Lexington, Georgia, to infuse and bottle the honey, Johnson said. He recommends vanilla-infused honey for dessert or sriracha-infused for cooking, as well as his personal favorite, sourwood.
“Just like flowers have different smells, honeys have different flavors depending on what flowers they come from. Tupelo is a popular one,” Johnson said.
While honey is in the name, it is far from the limit. They also sell a number of self care products including lip balms, hand and body soaps, oils and lotions. In learning about honeybees and honey production, Johnson became interested in their health benefits as well.
“Honey is naturally antibacterial and antifungal… and [honey] never goes bad…and beeswax is great for skin,” Johnson said.
The Bear Hug team doesn’t just stop at honey, they are advocates for local, sustainable business. In their efforts, they also sell several art pieces, locally made candles, unique jewelry and a number of other decor items.
“Every month or two we feature a different artist [in the storefront window], it's been really fun to feature local artists,” Johnson said.
UGA students Julia Tuttle and Tatum Landers checked out Bear Hug Honey to buy novelties and birthday gifts. Tuttle has been a Bear Hug Honey shopper for years, but this was Landers’ first time in the store.
“I just think it has a lot of very cool, original art that is very Athens,” Tuttle said.
According to Landers, the small shop makes a great place to visit for an ”authentically Athens” experience.