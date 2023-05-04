An aspiring writer sits perched on her windowsill. The cool Manhattan breeze carries the sounds of the bustling city, and a makeshift laptop – an iPad with a detachable keyboard – sits on her lap as her legs dangle over the fire escape. While she types up the beginnings of a new story, she has no idea what is yet to come.
Three years ago, this was author and University of Georgia alum Cat Shook making her first big attempt at writing a book. Today, she is on a book tour, sharing it with the world.
At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, Shook discussed her debut novel, “If We’re Being Honest,” at the Athens-Clarke County Library. Hosted by the Friends of Athens-Clarke County Library and Avid Bookshop, event attendees gathered to hear Shook read an excerpt from the book, answer questions and sign copies.
“If We’re Being Honest” is a contemporary fiction novel following a week in the life of the Williams family, starting with a funeral in their fictional hometown of Eulalia, Georgia. The book navigates grief, secrets and even includes a family tree so readers can keep track of the drama.
“The book is very Southern. It opens with a funeral, and I think the way that Southerners grieve is very specific,” Shook said. “I definitely wanted to explore that.”
Shook graduated from UGA in 2016 with degrees in creative writing and mass media arts. After working for a publishing company for five years, she began writing her book in March 2020. It was published by Celadon Books on April 18 of this year.
Andrianna deLone, literary agent at Creative Artists Agency, read Shook’s manuscript as both a friend and agent. Just days later, she knew she wanted to represent it.
“I immediately knew it was going to be funny and full of heart, but it was also so clearly her voice,” deLone said.
Although the novel is narrated in third person, Shook told readers that she feels it was her voice telling the story.
“[The writing process] felt like an escape because it was such a scary time for everyone. My characters kept me such good company in a really lonely time,” Shook said.
Shook also described her experience as a “pantser,” a writer who writes without planning first, but rather by the seat of their pants. She came up with the characters before the story and got her ideas as she wrote, including the idea for her opening sentence of the novel, which reflects her own experience at a family funeral.
Many guests at the event felt moved by her charm, wit and passion.
“With her talking about the characters, I feel like I’m really excited to see how the story unfolds,” Ella Jones, a sophomore journalism and political science major at UGA, said.
Others close to Shook shared their appreciation for her and her novel.
“It’s special to me because it’s this person that I love, on the page,” deLone said.
Whether it is a reader, a good friend or a complete stranger, the book is intended to be a story for everyone. Shook’s small-town Southern story can connect with many as a heartwarming timeline of a family’s unconventional week.