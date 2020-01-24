University of Georgia alum and author Colleen Oakley visited the Zell B. Miller Learning Center on Jan. 23 to discuss the making and release of her latest novel, “You Were There Too.”
The novel, which discusses concepts of precognition and psychosis in dreams, required hours of research and phone calls with dream specialists, doctors and interpreters to create a fictional story that allowed the reader to “fit right in,” Oakley said.
The process of writing the book began when Oakley inquired about sleep on WebMD. Oakley found herself inside a rabbit hole as her fascination with dreams became more intense. The idea of “dream telepathy,” which describes the ability to communicate telepathically with another person while dreaming, began draft one of 58 for Oakley's novel.
“For the dreamers, have you ever had a dream about someone that you haven’t thought about in years? And think, ‘Was that person dreaming about me too?’” Oakley asked the room.
Her inquiry sparked conversation about the strange dreams the audience had and her own encounters with dream telepathy.
The book centers on a happily married pregnant woman who begins to have telepathic dreams about a mystery man who she believes she has never seen before. The couple moves to Pennsylvania, where she sees the mystery man in disbelief. After approaching him, he explains that he too was having dreams about her, and the encounter leaves Mia caught between fate and comfort.
Oakley said the novel was her most difficult book to write because she wanted to create a believable romance story and didn’t want to approach it from the typical angle that “this woman that made the wrong choice.”
To do so, Oakley wrote a story that explored real life through the triviality of marriage, becoming a mother and finding ultimate happiness.
Shortly after reading an excerpt from the novel, Oakley explained her writing process. When asked if she used an outline, Oakley responded: “It would be much easier if I did. I am a 'pantser,' so when I get flow, I write 58 drafts.”
A pantser, she explained, is a person who writes by the “seat of their pants” — without much structure or planning. Sometimes these writers get intense writing block and turn to research to get inspiration for their plot.
“If you ever get bored, go on Reddit or Tumblr. There are thousands of stories, particularly about dreams, which are just fascinating,” Oakley said.
Oakley, who just finished her fourth book, is in the process of creating a movie for “You Were There Too.” While there are no details about casting or project dates, Oakley mentioned that she went to meetings in Los Angeles about the subject.
