Growing up in the small town of Milledgeville, Georgia, Jim Farmer did not have access to any of the things that shape his life and career today — independent films and a thriving LGBTQ+ community. That all changed when he came to the University of Georgia in the 1980s.
Today, Farmer is the festival director of Out on Film, an LGBTQ+ film festival in Atlanta. Out on Film was established in 1987 and is one of the oldest film festivals in the United States devoted entirely to representing the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer communities.
Last year, Out on Film became one of the only Oscar-qualifying LGBTQ+ film festivals in the world. Winners of Out on Film’s Best Drama Short award are now eligible to enter the Academy Awards’ Live Action Short Film category.
‘Passionate about what he does’
Farmer is the man behind the curtain of Out on Film, but his journey to this position has not been predictable or linear in any way, shape or form.
In high school, Farmer lived with his grandmother around half of a mile from the Campus Black Box Theatre in historic downtown Milledgeville. Discovering his love for movies at an early age, Farmer escaped his day to day life by diving headfirst into the diverse realities of the movies he watched each weekend.
Although he loved them, the movies shown in his hometown theatre tended to be mainstream.
“[There were] no independent films, no foreign films, no documentaries. It was only when I came to UGA that I got to see all of the movies I had been reading about,” Farmer said.
Farmer received a degree in telecommunications from UGA in 1988. His college years were defined by the movies he watched with his friends and the witty subsequent reviews he wrote for The Red & Black, where he was an editor for what is now the culture desk.
The first piece Farmer wrote for The Red & Black was a review of the 1984 film, “Beverly Hills Cop.” This was a controversial first story – Farmer was critical of the movie, while his fellow writers all loved it.
“It really whetted my appetite. I thought, ‘This is what I want to do.’ It’s kind of ironic that even back then I was laying the foundation for what I do now. It wasn’t a linear path, and there were a lot of detours and trial and error, but I knew this is what I loved even back then,” Farmer said.
It was during these years that Farmer met Curt Holman, a fellow film enthusiast and Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication student, who received his master’s in journalism and mass communication in 1989. Farmer and Holman met in a creative writing class taught by John English, a professor emeritus of journalism.
Farmer and Holman have always shared an orbit. Despite not always being close friends, their paths intersect often. Farmer wrote stories for a magazine Holman edited for many years, Living Intown, and Holman covered Farmer’s festival.
“[Farmer] is a super nice, smart guy. He is very passionate about what he does — very enthusiastic. He’s not shy about sharing his opinion on things,” Holman said.
From Athens to Atlanta
Farmer’s path to festival director was a twisting one. After graduating, Farmer wasn’t in a hurry to leave behind the supportive community he had built in Athens, and stayed in the town for eight years.
Eventually, Farmer decided it was time to build a career for himself. After moving to Atlanta, he worked for theater companies and had several jobs in public relations. After a few years of skipping between jobs, Farmer said he landed a job as a director of media relations for a university.
Farmer said the work environment was hostile due to his sexuality. He tolerated homophobia from his coworkers because of the pay and benefits, but when the administration caught wind of Farmer’s sexuality, they fired him based on claims of “performance related issues,” according to Farmer.
After this, Farmer’s career turned towards film marketing. When the Atlanta Film Festival turned the responsibility of Out on Film over to the LGBTQ+ community in 2008, Farmer knew it was the perfect position for him.
Today, Farmer’s job includes interviewing filmmakers, acting as a public relations spokesperson and viewing and judging each film entered in the festival and competition. Farmer also works as a freelance journalist, and earned an excellence in theatre coverage award from the National Gay and Lesbian Journalists Association.
A part of Out on Film that Farmer particularly appreciates is the positive representation of LGBTQ+ characters. For years, LGBTQ+ representation in movies was negative — their love stories were tragic, they contracted HIV/AIDS, they were villains or their stories ended in death.
“It really wasn’t until I was at UGA that I was able to see gay people have happy endings. It was nice to be able to see stories on the big screen that didn’t end tragically for people like me,” Farmer said.
Farmer’s story is one that shows the beauty in staying true to yourself, what you believe in and the things that you love. The same love for film that defined his childhood defines his life still today — all because he followed his true passions.