Earlier this year, Logan Crosby graduated with a degree in political science from the University of Georgia. Now, he is following the footsteps of his older cousin, country singer Jason Aldean, after coming in second place on ABC’s “Claim to Fame.” Crosby entered the show this past summer, when he was still a student at UGA before officially graduating in August.
Before claiming his fame on national television, Crosby began promoting his musical talents through his TikTok account. He started posting videos of himself singing covers in January, 2021 before starting to showcase his original songs on TikTok in January of this year. He has raised a following of over 125,000 and earned over 3 million likes.
@reallogancrosby athens… thanks for everything! go dawgs, forever! #fyp #ga #countrymusictiktoks #uga #athensga ♬ original sound - Logan Crosby
Crosby appeared in the first season of the show, which showcases 12 relatives of celebrities seeking to prove their own talents while keeping their familial identity a secret. The contestants compete for a $100,000 prize. The show is hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas and premiered on July 11.
The season ran for 10 episodes. In the final, Crosby lost to Loreal “L.C.” Palmer, the older sister of actress Keke Palmer.
He took the opportunity to go on the show because he felt it “was a good way to get introduced to the entertainment world,” Crosby said. “I wanted to get into the entertainment business and do country music and I felt like this was a good segue.”
In the first episode, Crosby got to sing his first released single, “If Jesus Was a Cowboy,” and it became an instant hit.
However, life on “Claim to Fame” was not as glamorous as it may have seemed. Crosby made many sacrifices to be on the show, especially when it came to school work.
“We didn't have any electronic devices while we were in the house, so I didn't do school for four weeks,” Crosby said.
Most of his professors were understanding of the situation, but Crosby said “there was one test that I actually took while I was filming…a producer had to grab me and I woke up super early and took the test and went on with the day filming. But mainly it was just playing catch-up for the last three weeks of school.”
Despite the academic sacrifices, the crowd’s reaction to finding out Crosby was Aldean’s cousin made the experience all worth it for him. Crosby has wanted to be a country singer from a young age and has always looked up to his older cousin.
“Having somebody like that to look up to my whole life, knowing that I wanted to get into country music, has been super cool,” Crosby said.
“My first memory was going to the Kmart in Milledgeville, Georgia and buying [Aldean’s] music video,” Crosby said. He even dressed up as his cousin for Halloween one year before Aldean was even remotely famous, so no one knew what his costume was.
“It's kind of been funny watching…his career take off and [27] No.1 singles and everything that he's done in the country music world,” Crosby said.
Even though Crosby is greatly inspired by his cousin, he said “I've never known of anybody that has really compared the two of us just because we're doing such a different type of country music.”
His focus is on more traditional country music whereas his cousin, Crosby said, “his nickname is the Rock ‘N’ Roll Cowboy. You know his shows — there's fireworks or smoke, he's wearing pocket chains and a cowboy hat and jumping around … my music is a little different.”
On July 15, Crosby’s first single, “If Jesus Was a Cowboy, was released. Crosby wrote this song in 25 minutes while watching a TV show, the “Yellowstone” prequel “1883,” with his dad. He got the idea for the song title from a character on the show and instantly began writing.
“Watching the whole thing go from a song you wrote in your bedroom … right to a song that was in the studio, and then … it got released … it was a lot of fun to watch it,” Crosby said.
According to Crosby’s publicist, Paria Sadighi, Crosby’s future career plans began with the release of his newest single, “If You Ask Me,” on Oct. 7. Crosby plans to release more singles in the near future and possibly an album soon.