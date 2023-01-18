One year ago, Isabelle Drake woke up to a mother’s worst fear: her toddler son had been stolen from his crib. After a year with no evidence, no leads and no sleep, she meets a true-crime podcaster in the hopes of finding more clues. Despite severe insomnia and trust issues, she is determined to get her son back – no matter what it takes.
This is the plot of author Stacy Willingham’s latest novel, “All the Dangerous Things.” At 7 p.m. Tuesday night, Willingham, a University of Georgia alum based in Charleston, South Carolina, visited Athens-Clarke County Library to discuss the piece.
Released on Jan. 10, 2023, this psychological thriller takes place in Georgia cities like Buford and Savannah.
“I just know the South and spent a lot of time on my parents’ dock observing. In a sense, I’m just writing what I know,” Willingham said at the Tuesday night discussion. “I chose Savannah because my in-laws live there. I spend a lot of time looking out the window looking at a city that is very similar to where I am from.”
Willingham is currently on a book tour for the novel and has been traveling to states like Texas, Arizona and Massachusetts to discuss her new book. She made her last stop of her 10-day tour in Athens.
This event was one of many author events put on by the Athens-Clarke County Library. Sponsored by the Friends of Athens-Clarke County Library and local store Avid Bookshop, the program Café au Libris brings authors to Athens for discussions and book signing events.
Readers of all ages and backgrounds joined the discussion. Whether it was students, grandparents or entire book clubs, the library auditorium was filled with people eagerly waiting to hear from Willingham.
“It was just nice to be able to support the library through Friends of the Library,” Laci Smith, a member of a local book club, said.
“And support Avid [Bookshop] as well,” fellow book-club member Jackie Sherry said.
During the discussion, Willingham shared stories about growing up in Charleston and about what inspired her to become a writer.
“I come from a family of readers and storytellers. Some of my earliest memories are of my mom reading to me or my dad making up bedtime stories for me and my sister before bed,” Willingham said.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in magazine journalism at the University of Georgia as well as a master’s degree in writing at the Savannah College of Art and Design.
After years of copywriting, she pursued a career as a fiction author.
“I started realizing I liked telling stories about people and didn’t want to be constrained by word counts. I started writing my very first book after work, during lunch breaks and over the weekends. I clearly loved it enough to try to pursue it,” Willingham said.
Her debut novel, “A Flicker in the Dark,” became an instant New York Times Bestseller after its release in January 2022. With the release of her second book, she has stuck to writing haunting thrillers that take place in the South.
“I would describe her as writing thrillers and murder mysteries for people who don’t like mainstream thrillers,” senior UGA student Chloe Savan said at the event. “I just love her writing style. It’s so graphic and vivid in the best way, and it just kind of sucks you in.”
Savan also enjoyed attending the event to meet and connect with the author in person.
“She’s just a woman who loves writing,” Savan said. “She loves writing books. She loves telling stories.”