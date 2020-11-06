After graduating from the University of Georgia in 2001, Jennifer Murray never stopped growing her love and appreciation for Athens. Sixteen years later, Murray and her family moved to a home in Watkinsville, which subsequently reignited Murray’s fondness for the classic City and its local businesses.
In spring 2020, Murray launched her gift boxing business, Only Georgia, after searching for a graduation gift for her longtime babysitter and upcoming UGA graduate, Kacey Caudill. While brainstorming gift ideas, Murray decided to collect a variety of Athens staples to form one large gift box, incorporating some of Caudill’s favorite local businesses.
“I ended up building [Caudill] a gift box sort of as a remembrance and memory of Athens,” Murray said. “She ended up loving it, and my husband said to me ‘Why don’t you do that for other people looking for special gifts from Athens?’ And that’s how Only Georgia started.”
After receiving positive feedback from Caudill, Murray set out to uncover some of the best local products from all over Athens and start her own gift boxing business. Only Georgia aims to serve as a one stop shop for Athens gifts with bundles from Jittery Joe’s and Condor Chocolates, Murray said.
Only Georgia offers a variety of gift boxes, each paying tribute to the classic City in its own way. From the Athens Tailgate Box for dedicated Georgia football fans, to an Athens Dawgy Box for Athens’ pet owners, Murray caters her products to a wide variety of community members.
In addition to her curated boxes, Murray also offers customers the option to build their own gift box. With this feature, buyers can customize their boxes exactly to their liking and specifically pick out which local products they’d like to put in their box.
“We originally thought people would prefer to have their boxes already built, but it has been surprising to see that people like to pick from the products we have and build their box specifically to whoever they’re gifting it to,” Murray said.
While developing her business, Murray said she formed a web of personal relationships with small business owners in the Athens community. These relationships were especially important during the onstart of quarantine when many businesses were struggling to stay open, Murray said.
“I have noticed that small businesses really support each other,” Murray said. “If I post about a certain small business, so many other businesses share that [post] and post about it too. It’s kind of been a fun thing that I didn’t expect to see.”
Since graduating in the spring, Caudill said she continues to express gratitude for the city of Athens and the Murray family. When putting on her Athens T-shirt or brewing up some Jittery Joe’s coffee from her gift box, Caudill said she is taken right back to Athens and reminded of all her fond memories with Murray and her children.
“Jennifer is a rock star,” Caudill said. “It’s so incredible to see her helping out small businesses when she is a small business owner herself, and I couldn’t be more proud.”
Only Georgia has recently launched gift boxes for Lake Oconee and has plans to expand to more cities in Georgia, including St. Simons Island. In addition, Only Georgia will soon launch new, holiday-themed boxes as the Christmas season approaches, Murray said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.