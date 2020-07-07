For the University of Georgia Alumni Association, learning is a life-long commitment that can come in many forms, not just within the walls of a classroom. The association is hosting Between the Pages, an online book club that gathers UGA fans, students and alumni together to read books written by UGA alumni.
The book club is free despite the cost to buy the books, and will offer optional virtual discussions with the author on the platform Goodreads. The selected books vary in topic and genre, including both fiction and nonfiction.
“The Alumni Association is always looking for avenues for each individual to find a connection point back to UGA,” said Sarah Vincent Sonenberg, senior director of alumni chapters. “While COVID-19 postponed our in-person programs, we wanted to shift it to as many virtual opportunities as possible.”
The Alumni Association has previously held in-person book club events, such as an event with Delia Owens, author of “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Sonenberg said. This virtual book club has the ability to reach alumni at chapters around the world as well as non-alumni, using a different but interesting format, she said.
Between the Pages will showcase a new alumni-authored book every other month, allowing participants time to buy and read the book, with a total of six books read throughout the year. The first featured book is “Hello, Summer” by Mary Kay Andrews, who graduated from UGA in 1976.
One of the main features of this book club that differentiates itself from other virtual clubs is Between the Pages is entirely “Bulldog-centric.” The Alumni Association’s goal is to provide students and alumni with a lifelong learning experience, Sonenberg said.
UGA alumni will host the virtual events, with Andrews and Monica Kaufman Pearson, M.A. ‘14, leading the first meeting on July 16.
“We have an incredible list of alumni authors that we’ve been cultivating,” Sonenberg said. “We want to make sure we are supporting these alumni authors that are making a difference in the world and featuring a variety of voices.”
By hosting the book club on Goodreads, the Alumni Association plans on creating a social media-type of space so participants can create discussions related to the books along with the one-time virtual discussion for each book.
“The goal of the club is to bring people together, even virtually, so we can share this common interest as Bulldogs,” Sonenberg said.
