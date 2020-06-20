The University of Georgia Alumni Association will host Attack the Day 5K, a free, online 5K event which will last all day this Saturday. Kate Lantz, the associate director of alumni events, said registration for the event will be open all day on June 20 to all members of the community.
The UGA Alumni Association has held 5K events before, but Attack the Day 5K is the first time the association is hosting an event like this virtually, Lantz said.
Lantz said participants can complete the virtual 5K “any way they want.” There is no time constraint on when participants have to complete the event because the association hopes the event will bring participants and UGA alumni together from across the country, Lantz said.
“We want it to be an event that brings our UGA community together,” Lantz said. “It's just getting people out and active and completing 3.1 miles however they feel necessary.”
Steve Minster, ‘02 UGA alumnus from Mount Juliet, Tennessee, said he plans to jog the event and is aiming for a time of 30 minutes.
Lantz said walking, hiking, running, swimming and biking are some of the ways the 5K can be completed virtually.
Social media plays a large role in the virtual 5K, Lantz said. She said participants should post on Instagram, tag the UGA Alumni Association and use the hashtag #ATD5K to show they’ve completed the event.
Lantz said the Alumni Association hasn’t canceled many events because of COVID-19. Instead, it chose to make as many of its pre-planned events virtual while also coming up with new virtual event ideas like Attack the Day 5K, Lantz said.
Although the event is not a fundraiser, participants have the opportunity to donate to the UGA Student Emergency Fund to support students who can’t afford immediate needs due to a crisis, Lantz said.
