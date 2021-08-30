Writing was always a huge passion for Bob Keyes. He began his career in journalism by writing for The Red & Black during his time at the University of Georgia. Since then, he has written for newspapers in multiple states and has been an arts reporter for Maine’s Portland Press Herald since 2002.
Now, Keyes will publish his first book about the dark and twisted ending to the life of an iconic yet very complex American artist.
The book, entitled “The Isolation Artist: Scandal, Deception, and the Last Days of Robert Indiana,” chronicles the final hours and aftermath of the mysterious 2018 death of the artist most famous for his 1970 “LOVE” sculpture. The book covers a range of themes from lawsuits, to fraudulent artwork, to elder abuse.
An inside look
Keyes first met Indiana in 2002 when he started working for the Portland Press Herald. Indiana invited Keyes to his residence to discuss a new body of work. The two continued to stay in touch over the years.
“He was an artist who had a worldwide reputation and he allowed me to interact with him on a number of occasions,” Keyes said. “I was able to pursue the idea of writing about the arts in a more serious way through the access that he gave me.”
Keyes’ inside look into Indiana’s life gave him the inspiration to write “The Isolation Artist” after Indiana’s death. Indiana died only a day after a federal lawsuit emerged against an art publisher and his caretaker, claiming Indiana was kept isolated from his loved ones and his work was being exploited.
“I realized that I had a really great opportunity,” Keyes said. “I knew the story pretty well and thought it would be an interesting book.”
Keyes began considering the idea of writing a book about Indiana in 2019, and was then approached to write the book in the spring 2020 by a publisher from Boston. While authoring the book, Keyes was also covering Indiana’s death and the trial that followed in the Portland Press Herald.
Keyes called the book “an intense writing project” that took him about six months to write. He wrote about 55,000 words.
‘A very complicated person’
While Keyes did have an advantage in writing the book through his relationship with Indiana, he noted it was difficult to find a definitive explanation for some of the events covered in the text.
Keyes said the book does not offer cut-and-dry answers, but rather asks the open question of whether the artist chose to isolate himself or if he did so against his will.
Keyes went on to explain that not only is Indiana’s death shrouded in mystery, but sp was much of his life. He described how people tend to view Indiana’s life more so in the public sense, but do not have much to go on regarding what his actual personal life was like.
“Robert Indiana was a very complicated person,” Keyes said. “The book does offer a lot of insight into how he lived … why he created the art the way he did, and also why I think he was misunderstood by so many people.”
Given the tragedy and unpleasant themes that come with Indiana’s story, Keyes said he hopes that readers connect with Indiana on an emotional level — sympathizing with Indiana while also recognizing that many of the issues he confronted towards the end of life were the consequences of his decisions.
Frank Reiss, a longtime friend of Keyes’ who is also a Red & Black alumnus and owner of A Capella Books in Atlanta, said he was very happy for his friend when Keyes announced that he was writing a book.
“I was very excited for him,” Reiss said. “Knowing what a fine journalist and writer Bob is, I knew that it’d be a great book, and it was as good as I expected it to be.”
As this is Keyes’ first time authoring a book, he said he hopes this new experience will bring some new changes and opportunities to his career.
“I’ve been a journalist for 41 years,” Keyes said, “and I’ll be curious to see if the publication of this book changes how I write and how I go about my job … I would love to be able to write books going forward, as part of my professional life.”
“The Isolation Artist: Scandal, Deception, and the Last Days of Robert Indiana” will be released on Sept. 7.