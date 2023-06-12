Keegan Westra remembers the day his parents took him to audition for an on-stage rendition of “It’s A Wonderful Life.” He was only 8 years old, but the memories remain etched in his mind like a vivid painting.
“That was my happy place for a little while,” Westra said.
Over a decade later, Westra’s passion for entertainment led him to start his own production company. Despite challenges posed by COVID-19, Westra’s focus on collaborative action has helped the company produce pioneering shows like the “Late Night in Athens” talk show.
With a talented team of students and alumni by his side, Westra envisions a future where his company’s success rivals that of his biggest entertainment inspirations.
Westra found solace in comedy during his early twenties, leading him to start volunteering at a community theater in his hometown of Dalton, Georgia. By the time he started college at the University of Georgia, he had fallen in love with the arts.
Westra graduated in 2015 with a degree in political science and worked as a financial sales representative until 2020. However, his passion remained in entertainment, so he followed his heart back to UGA to pursue a second degree in theater.
For his senior seminar project, Westra directed and produced his own play, laying the foundation for his own production company.
"It started off small," Westra said. "All I needed to do was slap a production company title on there.”
In December 2021, Westra’s production company, It’s Good To See You Productions (IGTSY), was born.
The COVID-19 pandemic posed significant challenges for the theater industry. Many performance venues were closed, theater performances were canceled and many local businesses suffered financially. While this was a difficult time for the industry, Westra said it highlighted the importance of community.
"What makes theater, and any art form, are the people involved," Westra said.
As quarantine restrictions eased, IGTSY's primary focus became collaboration.
In just two years, IGTSY birthed several notable productions, including the “Two of A Kind” podcast, created by UGA students Sean Turner and Hailey Carter, as well as the one-act play “The Fearless Family,” written by Turner and directed by Westra.
One of its most successful productions is the “Late Night in Athens” talk show, hosted by Cam Kreitner, a senior entertainment and media studies major at UGA. Despite its humble beginnings, the show's first airing in November 2021 drew a sizable turnout and has continued to grow.
With collaboration being the core of Westra's vision, he began building a team consisting of UGA students and alumni. With the help of his dedicated production manager Sydney Wakeford and the pioneering of Kreitner, IGTSY has reached great new heights, despite starting from scratch.
“We've been fortunate to work with talented UGA students and Athens creatives who share our passion for the arts," Wakeford said. ““Late Night in Athens” has been a major milestone for us, and we're excited to keep growing and giving deserving creatives a platform to showcase their work.”
It isn't always easy, but Westra said he believes that pursuing one's passion is worth the effort and finding people who share that same passion makes the journey a bit easier.
He often reminds his team that theater and entertainment can be a vain industry, but it's not about them. He emphasized what he does is provide the audience with an opportunity to escape reality for an hour or two.
Westra envisions a future where he can share the success of his company, with an office in New York City, alongside legendary institutions like “Saturday Night Live” and iconic producers like Lorne Michaels.