The University of Georgia’s Arab Cultural Association held ‘An Evening in the Desert,’ their largest event of the year, on Friday, April 28 in the Memorial Hall Ballroom. Attendees wore formal and cultural attire, ate a traditional meal, enjoyed a rich fashion show and watched a lively cultural dance performance.
“I just love the fact that they bring all of these elements of Arab culture together,” said Othmane Elyaalaoui, a UGA master’s student originally from Morocco and an ACA member since 2021.
With DJ Sas playing Middle Eastern music in the background, the event began with the voting of this year's Mr. and Ms. Arab Culture Association. After the votes were cast and a suspenseful drum roll, Zeid Amer and Layann Kashlan were announced as this year's winners. The crowd roared with excitement for the two as they delivered their speeches full of thanks and appreciation for the association.
One of the main events of the evening was the fashion show, where club members showed off their traditional clothing from different parts of the Middle East. Traditional hijabs and thawbs were worn by members from Jordan. Traditional long dresses known as sorans were worn by members representing Iraq.
“We also are trying to include the general body [of ACA] for this because a lot of them are from a lot of different places and have a lot of different cultural clothes. So we are trying to represent every member,” Adriana Bader, ACA’s co-event coordinator, said.
As the fashion show wrapped up, trays of Middle Eastern food catered from Mediterranean Grill lined the back table. Keeping with the culture, the food served included pita bread, hummus, shish kebabs, rice, chicken, kufta, greek salad and potatoes.
“The cultural food is the best here because I think that’s the most enjoyable [part],” Murad Ali, a junior management information systems major and member of ACA, said.
After a meal that hit home for many of the ACA members, the audience settled to watch the executive board perform, ending with the dance of dabke. Dabke is a traditional folk dance that is performed at celebratory events like weddings. The dance is a combination of stomps, steps, jumps and kicks and signifies the hopes, struggles and victories of the Arab people.
The executive board’s performance consisted of four songs, each with its own dance that ended with dabke. Each dance, however, had its own modern spin on tradition to keep the crowd on the edge of their seats.
The event also featured a henna station for attendees to receive painted designs.
The night concluded with the dance floor opening up to all of the club members to show off their dance moves.
“An Evening in the Desert” was open to members and non-members of the association. ACA welcomes people outside of their culture to attend their events as a way to learn about Middle Eastern culture.
“[ACA] is my home away from home,” Bader said. “I don’t know how to better explain it other than that. It just brings me a family that’s away basically. I consider it my family.”