University of Georgia student Sarah Moon has always expressed herself through her art, and businesses in downtown Athens are taking notice of her expressive, colorful paintings.
Moon answered her Zoom interview with The Red & Black from the courtyard of the Lamar Dodd School of Art as she geared up for her day of challenging classes.
“I'm still kind of working towards finding that niche and that dial [in my art]. In all these classes at Lamar Dodd we're working on that, so I feel like I still haven’t found my dial or my purpose yet but I'm working towards it” Moon, a junior painting and drawing major, said.
Experimenting with various artistic styles, Moon uses bright colors, vibrant quotes and even pages from her journal to create abstract mix media pieces. She said she looks up to artists like Jackson Pollock and Mark Rothko as well as American art movements from the ‘60s and ‘70s.
“I'm very inspired by American art. … the abstract expressionist movement is so inspiring that anything is art — any scribble, any mark made,” Moon said.
Moon’s work is often mapped out in the pages of her visual journal, a creative tactic she began implementing in high school art classes. While she might not turn every page into a piece, the journal helps her find a starting point.
“I try my best to not judge my journal at all. I also try not to judge my pieces too much at the very beginning. I just like to express as much as I can and then I'll step back and be like ‘Okay what's working, [and] what's not?’” Moon said.
Growing up in Berkeley Lake, Moon always expressed her creative side through different art mediums. In high school, she participated in her first artist market where she sold all her pieces. Moon marks her success then as the beginning of her business, Moon Art.
Since coming to UGA, Moon has crafted pieces based on her experiences in Athens. Last summer, Moon created a collection titled “Happy to Be Here!” which caught the eye of downtown boutique Cheeky Peach.
Kirstin Goodlad, a junior fashion merchandising major and Cheeky Peach store manager, had known Moon socially and told her boss, Katie Jacobs, Moon’s work would be perfect for the store.
“We were talking about featuring a local artist at Cheeky [Peach] and I thought of [Sarah] instantly,” Goodlad said. “At Cheeky [Peach] … we want to mix a bunch of different styles and her work is just so colorful and so playful, which is what we try to instill in our clothing.”
Goodlad says Moon’s vibrant pieces also really speak to who she is as a person.
“Sarah is so down to earth and her work is totally her. She has a really out there personality that’s so different. When she came into the store, and we said we were gonna put her in some clothes she was down to do anything and I feel like that shows in her work” Goodlad said.
While this is the first Athens business to display Moon's art, others have made plans to do so in the future. Butcher & Vine, a new wine bar in Five Points, has commissioned a piece from Moon and the downtown Jittery Joe’s will soon display her “Athens, GA on a Friday Night” collection.
With Moon’s work gaining traction from Athens businesses, she continues to create in her downtown studio space. When in the studio and studying stylistic elements in her coursework, Moon said she channels deep emotions that are reflected in her pieces.
“I personally get very stressed out with sitting down and being like ‘Okay I’m going to paint this painting,’” Moon said. “I want to express myself first and get all the feelings out, and then I want to worry about the elements of design and the way it looks and the aesthetic.”