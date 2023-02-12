The University of Georgia Asian American Student Association celebrated the year of the rabbit on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Tate Grand Hall with their annual Lunars event. A catered dinner, photo opportunities, a fashion showcase and a 10-act show of cultural performances brought the Asian American community together for a night of unity and representation.
“It’s really nice… to come together with a bunch of people and celebrate the holiday. I think it's also really important [because we’re] gathering a sense of community and celebrating personal culture,” said Pearl Li, a freshman biology and marketing double major and an AASA member.
Attendees in formal and traditional clothing snapped pictures and ate dinner, mingling in the Grand Hall before the show began. From Indian saris to evening gowns to Chinese cheongsams and suits and ties, the guests had a fashion show of their own.
The 2023 Lunar New Year, which took place on Jan. 22, was the formal beginning of the year of the rabbit. The animal symbolizes longevity and good luck in Chinese culture.
“In Asian culture, the Lunar New Year is a time of hope and prosperity,” said KyAn Hoang, a sophomore biochemical engineering major and one of three Lunars event directors in the AASA. “It's just a way where we can get the Asian community at UGA and from all around Georgia… together.”
The event, which sold out in January, aimed to highlight the diversity of Asian cultures that take part in Lunar New Year celebrations and unite the Asian American community at UGA.
This year’s theme was “Finding What Matters,” inspired by the 2022 film, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” a story about a multidimensional Asian family. Many AASA members brought their own friends and family to the event.
“The goal of AASA [is] to find a place where Asian Americans feel represented and feel like they have a home,” Hoang said.
Fumi Ogundare is a freshman accounting and risk management and insurance major who attended the event to see her roommate perform in the show. Although not a part of the AASA, Ogundare participates in UGA’s African Student Union.
“I’m also part of my own [student group], celebrating my culture, so it’s really nice to experience other people’s cultures,” Ogundare said. “The decor is really nice, and everybody looks so pretty… People are dressed in their cultural attire which is really nice to see.”
The event was catered by Wok’s Up, Gemma’s Best and Sweet Hut. The menu included veggie fried dumplings, Filipino BBQ pork, chicken skewers, veggie fried rice and beef and tofu stir fry. For dessert, a tart assortment, Buko Pandan and Filipino fruit salad was served.
Students directed and performed a skit at the event, which followed the story of 18-year-old Lin. According to Hoang, the skit examines generational differences between children and parents. The skit’s 10 scenes integrated various cultural performances, such as a Chinese Yo-Yo act, modern K-pop dance and a traditional Vietnamese dance.
The first dance performance was presented by Amara, UGA’s competitive Indian classical dance team. The team wore red saris, braided hair and gold jewelry, such as hip chains, bangles, chokers and jhumka earrings. The bright colors and shiny jewelry are meant to catch the light and emphasize the dancers’ movements and expressions on stage.
Rinisha Ramprakash is a sophomore astrophysics major and a member of the Amara dance team.
“It’s really important to increase awareness of Asian American cultures. We need to express our diversity by showcasing what we can do, showcasing our food, showcasing our culture [and] showcasing our traditions,” Ramprakash said. “I feel like our culture gets an opportunity through events like this.”
After months of preparation and planning, the event ended with a final scene – a fashion show that featured traditional and street wear from a variety of cultures. The colors and styles were as diverse as the attendees who had come to celebrate the Lunar New Year and the Asian American community.
“[The AASA] is a community where you can be comfortable with who you are, and then talk to people who are similar to you,” Hoang said. “[It’s] a good umbrella organization where people of all sorts of different cultures can come together and then still feel like one cohesive group.”