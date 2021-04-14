World Book Day is approaching — and the Athens community is ready to celebrate and get to reading.
World Book Day, a United Nations educational, scientific and cultural organization program, started in 1995 as a way to celebrate books and authors and encourage young people to find joy in reading.
Coming up on April 23, World Book Day gives members of the University of Georgia and Athens community room to talk about how reading has impacted their lives, as well as how it has allowed them to impact others.
Between the book covers
“I passionately believe that literacy empowerment begins with enabling learners to become lifelong readers, and we can only achieve this if we pay equal and synergistic attention to both reading skill and will,” said Petros Panaou, UGA associate professor in language and literacy education.
Petros said that he hopes people remember this coming World Book Day and take it as an opportunity to appreciate the joy and wonder “contained between the covers of a book.”
In addition to his teaching, Petros works as a chairman of the Georgia Conference on Children’s Literature. He said the conference is an “integral part of our state literacy initiative,” as it hosts several awards and events to celebrate, discuss, explore and promote children’s literature, literacy and diversity.
The UGA Reading Clinic is another outlet for local literacy initiatives. This clinic is home to several tutor-student relationships, with the mission to promote literacy within the Athens community.
Founded by Ira Aaron in 1956, the UGA Reading Clinic focuses on word recognition strategies, word meanings, reading fluency and comprehension through a variety of teaching methods embedded in literacy activities.
Serving avid readers
Sharing the weekend with World Book Day, Independent Bookstore Day will take place on April 24 and is also a focal point of the Athens community, complete with all the festivities one would expect.
“In non-pandemic times and in years past, we’ve had huge block-parties and bands that come out to play. We do it up and it’s really really fun. This year and last year we have not been able to do that,” said Janet Geddis, founder and business owner of Avid Bookshop
Avid Bookshop came to Athens in 2011 and has had a lasting impact on the local business sphere. Located in Five Points, Avid Bookshop has received a plethora of community support, especially during the pandemic, Geddis said.
“Last year we did a lot,” Geddis said. “I just was sort of in the shop with a couple of booksellers, with our masks on, trying to fill all the orders that we were getting. We got a lot of sales and a lot of people [were] coming by, waving through the window.”
Despite the impact COVID-19 has had on Avid, Geddis remains hopeful that their door will reopen in 2022, if not sooner. She hopes to continue fostering the local reading community — on World Book Day and beyond.
“For me [books] have just been this lifeline to understanding myself better, understanding what role I currently play and what I could play in my family and in the community and the world at large,” Geddis said. “It just has this power to open your eyes and your mind to experiences and ways of life.”