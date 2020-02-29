Who would’ve thought that a scary and cynical ogre, a not-so-proper princess and a bold, mouthy donkey would make such a perfect team?

The University of Georgia Baptist Collegiate Ministries performed its opening night of “Shrek the Musical” on Feb. 28 at The Morton Theatre.

Based on the 2001 DreamWorks Animation film “Shrek,” the Tony award-winning musical follows the journey of the titular slimy green ogre with a pessimistic view on life. Under orders from Lord Farquaad, Shrek embarks on a mission to rescue Princess Fiona from a faraway castle — an adventure that will change Shrek’s life forever.

The story begins with a young 7-year-old Shrek being pushed out into the “Big, Bright, Beautiful World” of Duloc — a place where his parents warn him he will not be accepted because of the way he looks. This kicks off Shrek’s physical and mental quest toward self acceptance.

Ethan Norfleet, a sophomore biology major at UGA, portrayed Shrek through the character’s mental metamorphosis. From sulking in solitude in his swamp to dancing alongside fairytale misfits like Pinochio and the Gingerbread man, Shrek showed to be a dynamic character who effectively delivered the show’s overall message.

Doug Goodin, the director of the show, said he has experienced a journey similar to that of Shrek while growing up. Goodin chose to direct “Shrek the Musical” in hopes its message could help audience members also going through struggles of self love.

”Everyone at some point in their life has felt like an outcast,” Goodin said, a junior political science and theater double major. “You are exactly the way that you were intended to be. As long as you like you, that’s all that matters.”

Although the show established a very serious and heartfelt message, “Shrek the Musical” was also full of comedic scenes and dance numbers that had ensued laughter.

Though the antagonist of the story, Lord Farquaad brought a smile to each viewer’s face during his performances, partly because the actor portraying the character performed entirely on his knees. Farquaad’s costume had fake legs to create the illusion of a child-sized height. Chase Robertson, the actor who played Farquaad, held in laughter during certain scenes.

“The legs are so ridiculous that I don’t even have to really try [to be funny],” Robertson said, a 2019 Southern Polytechnic State University graduate with a degree in mechanical engineering. “I grew up really short as a kid, so I guess I channeled my inner angst of being short.”

Audrey Throckmorton, a senior early childhood education major at UGA, also found many parallels between herself and her character, Princess Fiona.

“I’m such a hopeless romantic,” Throckmorton said. “I just live through that fairy tale — perfect happy ending.”

Throckmorton and her castmates endured six weeks of practically “living under a rock” while preparing for the show, Throckmorton said. All of the countless hours of hard work seemed to pay off as audience members were blown away by the cast’s lively performance.

Anne Henley Walker, a senior journalism major at UGA, grew up listening to the “Shrek the Musical” soundtrack with her sister. Walker and her friends spontaneously decided to buy tickets to the show, and they were pleasantly surprised at how much they enjoyed watching one of their favorite childhood stories come to life.

“Everyone's energy was kept up through the entire show,” Goodin said. “It went off exactly the way I wanted it to go, and I am so happy about that.”

The show will run through Feb. 28 to March 1. Tickets are $15 for students and children and $22 for adults. Proceeds will go toward student mission trips.