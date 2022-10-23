On Friday night, the University of Georgia’s Black Affairs Council took over the Memorial Hall Ballroom to host Café Soul, their annual talent show. After five months of planning, auditioning and practicing, the talent was ready to take the stage.
With their acts as rehearsed as they could be, the performers were excited and ready as they waited backstage for the ballroom to fill. The lights dimmed and the enchantment of the evening finally began.
This year’s show featured 10 acts, ranging from group dances to whistle singing that were just as enchanting as the atmosphere in the ballroom. With greenery lining the stage and flowers hanging from the walls, the magical atmosphere of the evening filled the room.
The BAC aims to preserve, enhance and enrich Black culture at UGA with events throughout the semester.
“My favorite thing about BAC is that they do so much,” performer Kira Yamini said. “Whether it’s events like this, where it’s social and just bringing people together and just having fun together, to the community service aspects … all these different avenues to bring the Black community together so that we can prosper and … overall, build ourselves up as a community.”
Kailey Belcher, a junior majoring in statistics and the cultural and social programming chair of the BAC, credited the importance of an event like this to the ability for Black students at the university to be able to come together in a common space and enjoy time together.
“It’s a nice space and a nice time where you’re not thinking about school and not thinking about how you’re perceived,” Belcher said.
The talent show has become a safe space for both performers and audience members. Performers looked out into the crowd and saw faces they knew, while other club members sat with their friends to show support.
Yamini, a senior biology and psychology double major, had friends coming in from out of town to see her perform. Performer Kydae Scott invited his fraternity brothers to attend and was excited to share a different side of himself with them.
“I’m really excited for [my friends] to see the breadth of what we can do as Black UGA,” Yamini said.
Deneen and Destiny Ekwueme came to the event to support their friend who is on the BAC executive board. Having never been to an event like this before, they were both excited to see what it’s like.
“It’s nice to see all of us come together for an event on a Friday night,” junior Deneen Ekwueme said.