For most college students, balancing school work and extracurriculars is a full-time commitment. However, for brothers and University of Georgia students Garrett and Xander Chiaramonte, putting their dreams on hold until after college was not an option.
Garrett, a senior business management major, and Xander, a junior entertainment media studies major, established a company that embodies nearly everything they are passionate about — Clear Mountain Entertainment.
Clear Mountain Entertainment is a one-stop-shop for artist management, media services, band booking and event production. The business currently manages local groups Wim Tapley and the Cannons and Red Mile Road. Although the Chiaramontes are Virginia natives, they were immediately encapsulated by the energy of the Athens music scene. They knew Athens would be the heartbeat of CME.
“We like to think of ourselves as a hub for creatives,” Garrett Chiaramonte said. “That's our value proposition in a sense — we're covering a lot of aspects of the entertainment industry in one place. We try to get people as much work as they can.”
In the summer of 2021, the brothers embarked on a 42-day road trip across the United States. While on their journey, the idea of CME came to fruition.
“It was a time where we weren’t really thinking about anything but the road ahead of us,” Xander Chiaramonte said. “It allowed us to just clear our minds, see the big picture and talk about what we want to do in our lives.”
After arriving home from their expedition, the brothers officially began Clear Mountain Entertainment in August 2021. The company’s name is a reflection of their Italian roots, with Chiaramonte translating to “clear mountain” in English.
Garrett serves as Chief Executive Officer and Xander as Chief Creative Officer. The combination of Garrett's managerial spirit and Xander’s talents for media and creation make the dynamic duo that allows CME to thrive.
Within the company, Garrett’s main focus is the segment of personal artist management and Xander’s expertise lies within the realm of media content and creation.
As UGA students, the Chiaramonte brothers take advantage of programs within the university as they pursue their business venture. Both brothers are a part of UGA’s entrepreneurship program and Garrett is obtaining the music business certificate.
Throughout these programs, the Chiaramontes have experienced the guidance, support and mentorship that UGA offers firsthand. One of those mentors is director of the UGA Music Business Program, David Barbe.
“When I first talked with Barbe, I didn’t really know anything. I was just looking for some general advice,” Garrett Chiaramonte said. “He motivated me even further, and he made me feel valid in the regard that I can do this for my career.”
Immediately, Garrett knew that Barbe’s guidance would be beneficial as CME continued to grow, and he decided to apply for the music business certificate program. Since then, Barbe has been heavily influential in Garrett’s life as a young entrepreneur navigating the entertainment industry.
“I find that for most people who are smart, creative and work hard—it works out for them in one way or another,” Barbe said. “You have to be committed, you have to be a true believer.”
According to Barbe, the Chiaramonte brothers have these essential qualities and more.
Red Mile Road became the company’s first client in 2021 and have benefited from the hard work and dedication of the Chiaramonte brothers ever since. The rock band consists of Jack Wilson, Spencer Shaw, Ben Maddux and Jake Kadet.
When Clear Mountain Entertainment started managing Red Mile Road, they had only been an established band for a few months. This gave Garrett and Xander the opportunity to dive head first into exploring what it takes to successfully manage, promote and market a band.
“[Garrett] has always been that extra factor that we’ve had in our backfield,” Shaw said. “He is great with promotional work, and always helps us reach out to the right people and get our music out there.”
According to Kadet, Xander has also been extremely beneficial from a creative perspective through photoshoots, graphics and other marketing materials.
“Garrett and Xander are always there when we have things that we want to come into fruition, and there are definitely times where they come to us with great ideas as well,” Kadet said.
Although CME personally manages just two bands, a variety of other local bands and performers reap the benefits of what the company has to offer. According to Garrett, Clear Mountain currently does bookings for over 15 bands in Athens.
One band, Recess Party, has gained funding toward the release of their first album as a result of Clear Mountain Entertainment’s booking services.
“At the time Garrett approached [us], we were doing all of our own booking while writing original music and completing school,” lead guitarist and vocalist of Recess Party, Riley Stillwagon, said. “Garrett threw us a lifeline. He’s been really instrumental in getting us set up with larger scale gigs ever since then.”
Garrett, Xander and the team at Clear Mountain Entertainment are just getting started in the music and entertainment industry, and they fully intend to continue the business outside of college.
In August, CME will hold their second annual Classic City Jam, a one-day music festival at Paloma Park, just in time for the company’s two-year anniversary.