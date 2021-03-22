Since 2011, the University of Georgia’s Office of Sustainability has selected a handful of project initiatives created by UGA students to award the Campus Sustainability Grant. In the 10 years of operation, UGA has dedicated $330,000 to this grant to create more sustainable and eco-friendly changes to UGA’s campus.

UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email that the grant is given to provide experiential learning opportunities to students seeking solutions to advance campus sustainability through education, research, service or campus operations.

“Successful projects address UGA's strategic priorities and integrate social, environmental and economic solutions to help ensure that all people can thrive — both now and in the future,” Trevor said.

Making the connection

The winners of the 2021 UGA Campus Sustainability Grant were announced Dec. 18, 2020, and many of the projects are now being implemented.

One project, the Residential Community Garden Pilot Program, was created by sophomores Abigail Lauterbach and Casey Serrano who proposed a community garden outside of Rutherford Hall to better students’ relationship in food, giving them hands-on opportunities to cultivate their own fresh food.

“People are really disconnected from how their food is grown, and this affects people both in [a] lack of connection with food, but also in a lack of awareness of food injustice,” Serrano said. “I'm hopeful that by doing this we can … [show] people that it is possible to grow your own food, even in a small … urban space.”

After their idea was approved by the UGA Office of Sustainability, Lauterbach, an environmental economics and management major, and Serrano, a geography major, were able to begin construction on the garden. The pair teamed up with the UGA Facilities Management Division and the grounds department to create the installment.

Lauterbach said that planting for the garden should start next month, followed by planting events available to members of the Franklin Residential College.

“We're really fortunate [to] collaborate with the UGArden, and they are helping guide us about planting schedules, so we want to plant … some lettuce and herbs … [to] have a harvest by the end of the semester. Then during the summer time, we might plant more things like tomatoes [and] peppers that would grow in the summer,” Lauterbach said.

A garden that keeps growing

While the project is starting out small with one community garden, Lauterbach and Serrano hope to grow enough food to donate and eventually create more community gardens outside other dorms.

“Hopefully [we’ll] be growing enough food that we can start giving food out to the Athens community, like different shelters. … Sometimes [UGA] feels like a bubble, but we have a huge impact on the Athens community, and it's up to us to make sure it's a positive one,” Serrano said.

Along with the Residential Community Garden Pilot Program, 12 other programs have been funded by the Campus Sustainability Grant. Like Lauterbach and Serrano’s project, some of these initiatives also involve sustainable food practices.

“I am so excited about ‘Farmers Market Friends.’ They're bringing weekly farmers markets to UGA’s campus to help students and staff have easier access to produce. I'm excited as well about a project that Abbie Dillon is doing. She is planting fruit trees around Lake Herrick,” Lauterbach said. “I'm most excited about the other grant recipients that have to do with food.”