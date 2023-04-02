On Saturday morning, members of the University of Georgia and Athens community gathered at the Tate Student Center for the Out of the Darkness Campus Walk. The event raised funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention with the theme “Hope Walks Here.”
The walk serves to engage youth and young adults in raising awareness about suicide prevention. With over 700 participants, the UGA walk raised over $47,000 for the AFSP, an organization that seeks to support those affected by suicide through education, advocacy and funding research. Although shy of the $60,000 goal, the UGA walk brought the community together in the fight against suicide.
Despite the rain and overcast sky, event organizers worked hard to ensure that the opening ceremony and walk could still take place. Participants registered at Tate Grand Hall before the walk, which looped around campus and began at Tate Student Center.
Head student organizer and senior psychology major Gabrielle Wood spoke in the walk’s opening ceremony about her own experience of losing a friend to suicide and said she was inspired to see so many people walking to support suicide prevention.
“Thank you for fighting,” Wood said in her remarks.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the third leading cause of death among people ages 15-24. Many members of the UGA community found the campus walk especially relevant.
“I think this is a really big issue, especially now with people our age,” Emma Stratman, a freshman biology major, said. “I think that people need to be more aware of it.”
The event featured a resource fair with merchandise, food and music, which created a welcoming environment for those in attendance. Participants could also enter raffles for prizes at local businesses like Avid Bookshop and Pure Barre. Event sponsors included Jittery Joe’s Coffee, the Athens YMCA, Marti’s at Midday and others.
Student volunteer and junior biology major Jordan Juliano said he thinks it’s important to raise awareness about suicide prevention and to be actively involved in fighting for the cause.
“I think we’ve all been affected by it in one way or another,” Juliano said.
In addition to student and adult volunteers, many student organizations and groups were present at the walk, including members of UGA sorority Phi Mu.
“I think it’s a great way to bring together people who are struggling and educate people who may not know much about suicide prevention or how to deal with mental health disorders,” said junior genetics major Micayla Sloat, who passed out flowers with Phi Mu at the event.
Participants could also pick up honor beads, each with a different color to symbolize a different personal connection or allyship of those wearing them. Different beads symbolized supporting someone who has struggled, having lost a friend or family member to suicide, struggling personally with mental health and more.
The Out of the Darkness Campus Walks take place annually at universities and in cities across the country. UGA’s first campus walk took place in 2016 and has since brought the community together to start conversations around suicide prevention. Event organizers plan on returning next year to continue supporting the AFSP in the fight against suicide.
If you are in crisis, please call 988 or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK (8255) to 741741.