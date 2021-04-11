This year, the Oscars may look different from its past ceremonies — not only because of the pandemic, but also because the nominations are noticeably more diverse than ever before.
With nine of the 20 acting nominees being people of color and two women up for best director, students and faculty in the University of Georgia’s entertainment and media studies program reflect on the progress of the Academy Awards and discuss ways the film industry can continue to move forward.
Personal impact
For Kayla Chanthavisith, a junior entertainment & media studies and communication studies major, seeing the increase in Asian and Asian American nominees this year was inspiring especially amidst the uptick in hate crimes targeting Asians.
“[The recent Atlanta shooting] really solidified that the idea that people have around Asians in America is really furthered by media representations, so it’s nice to have good, solid and truthful representation of Asians in the media,” Chanthavisith said.
Chanthavisith said she didn’t see non-stereotypical representations of Asians growing up, so the nominations of Steven Yeun, the first Asian American to be nominated for best actor, and Chloé Zhao, the first woman of color to be nominated for best director, signal a step in the right direction.
Pamela Pedroza, a junior EMST major, also attested to the power of being able to identify with the people who are honored at the Oscars.
“I’m Mexican, so when I started seeing Mexican best director winners and best picture winners, that’s how I got started in the major that I’m currently taking,” Pedroza said.
As students who want to enter the entertainment and media industry, both Pedroza and Chanthavisith are empowered by the increase in diversity at the Oscars, because it shows them that achieving this level of success is possible.
Progress or pandemic?
In the past, the Oscars have been criticized for its lack of diversity, notably prompting the creation of the “#OscarsSoWhite” hashtag by April Reign, a Black woman, in 2015.
The hashtag trends almost every year after nominations are announced, and despite the Academy’s push for inclusion, particularly over the last year, some people remain unimpressed.
“We’ve pointed to times in the past where we say, look at this new thing that’s happened and this is a sign of progress and this is going to be the new normal and then we see that it’s not,” EMST assistant professor Laurena Bernabo said.
Given the lack of movie releases throughout the pandemic, there are also questions being raised on if the increase in diverse nominations is a reaction to a less saturated market, especially in the case of the two women-directed films nominated for best picture, “Nomadland” and “Promising Young Woman.”
“It is typically very difficult for sometimes women to have their voices heard,” Pedroza said. “When we’re all kind of dealing with the same obstacles and consequences, it’s a little bit easier to have people look at us.”
Pushing past the criticism, the visibility that the Oscars provides for women and minority filmmakers is seen as a net positive.
Bernabo said it’s great if the Oscars can encourage those in film and other industries to “be more open to the value of women’s labor.”
Looking ahead
As the Oscars are set to air on April 25, EMST students anticipate the future of the award show and the media industry as a whole.
Taylor Potter, a senior EMST and film studies major, wants the Academy to continue to push the needle forward in order to reflect a changing society, hoping that after the pandemic she sees “more of this kind of representation and nominations, so that this isn’t something that’s unique.”
While students agree progress may not be instantaneous, many are optimistic that the response to the diversity milestones will indicate the need for varied perspectives on and behind screens.
“I know it’s gonna take a while, but I really think that we can get there someday,” Chanthavisith said.