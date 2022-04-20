April is Austism Acceptance Month, a time to give thought and consideration to people diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. More than five million adults in the U.S. have been diagnosed, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Although there have been positive shifts in societal perspectives on autism in general, autistic people still face unique struggles. For autistic college students, support and resources at their universities is necessary.
Ashton Cooper is a senior finance major at the University of Georgia who has autism. He attested his needs were not truly met until he began his college career.
Breezing through his academic tasks, Cooper mainly struggled with environmental issues within the classroom, becoming bothered by an influx of noise or commotion. He spent his earliest years of school in a special education program despite his intellectual abilities because his school simply had nowhere else to put him.
UGA’s Center for Autism and Behavioral Education Research not only conducts research about the issues autistic students face, but provides support groups and counselors to remedy them.
“When you look at the autistic adult experience in post-secondary education, academics are not the issue at all. It’s more about adapting to this new environment. The struggles come in the form of navigating social challenges and the challenge of potentially living independently for the first time. This tends to be just a little bit harder for autistic adults compared to neurotypical students,” said Ashley Johnson Harrison, associate professor and lab director for UGA’s Childhood Attention and Autism Research and Evaluation Lab.
At a university with a student population of over 40,000, navigating a new social climate is difficult for many incoming students. Having a neurological disorder that is largely misunderstood and often misrepresented can make this challenge even more taxing.
The network of neurodiverse students at UGA allows for connections to be made between people who understand each other on a deeper level.
“These groups of students have the ability to make connections with other neurodiverse students on campus. I think that this is helpful and we have seen friendships fostered in some semesters,” Harrison said. “[UGA] has more siloed opportunities for students to seek out support through the Disability Resource Center, Student Care and Outreach or the CAARE Lab, versus a whole program centered around autism.”
UGA’s educational psychology department provides resources for both social skills and life skills. Through this, students are able to hone in on their natural talents while also gaining interviewing and resume building skills, Harrison said.
An important aspect of Autism Acceptance Month is seeing past the disability aspect of the disorder and celebrating the positive attributes.
Autistic students can thrive in the academic areas of mathematics, science and engineering, according to Altogether Autism. In a less academic sense, autistic people are noted for their honest and logical approach to life.
“I think there’s lots of things that make autistic students really unique and amazing. I teach a freshmen Odyssey [course] on autism and I’ve had several students with autism matriculate through that class. I really appreciate the unique perspectives [they] bring to the class,” Harrison said.
For some autistic students, registering with the Disability Resource Center at UGA is the first time in their academic careers they have been adequately accommodated. The public school system has been criticized for missing the mark when it comes to providing resources for autistic students — students are often evaluated based on their academic talents, rather than their personal needs.
“I didn’t really have many resources after elementary school. But when I go to UGA, I had a lot of help through the DRC in terms of test accommodations and other accommodations through the help of my professors,” Cooper said.
The DRC has helped students like Cooper by coming up with individualized plans, rather than an all-encompassing measure for all students with disabilities.
Cooper, who will graduate soon, believes these plans have made all the difference for him.
“Starting out in special ed classes when I started school and now graduating [from UGA] with first honors has been a big personal accomplishment for me. [Autism] hasn’t held me back as far as academics, but it has made certain things harder. Through UGA’s resources, nothing has been impossible,” Cooper said.